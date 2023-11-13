Honkai Star Rail 1.6 is the version update to the upcoming version 1.5 build, bringing with it the all-new region of Penacony. It is set to be a massive area, filled to the brim with its own culture, world design, and of course - characters. A recent leak has seemingly revealed the rarities of all the upcoming Penacony-themed characters.

Read on to learn more about the leak and the characters revealed thus far.

All Penacony characters available onwards of Honkai Star Rail 1.6 as per leak

Screenshot of the Reddit post (Image via Reddit)

As detailed in the Reddit embed above, a total of nine Penacony characters are expected to make an appearance with the debut of Honkai Star Rail 1.6. The information comes courtesy of the individual known as “StepLeaks” and lists the following characters (alongside their rarities):

Gallagher : 4-star

: 4-star Sunday : Rarity is still unknown as of now

: Rarity is still unknown as of now Boothill : 5-star

: 5-star Robin : 5-star

: 5-star Acheron : 5-star

: 5-star Screwllum : 4-star

: 4-star Sparkle : 5-star

: 5-star Misha : 4-star

: 4-star Black Swan: 5-star

Keep in mind this information is made available from sources unaffiliated with HoYoverse. As such, it is subject to change on final release.

Additional information regarding a select few of these characters was known beforehand, although their rarities have remained speculative up until now.

This information will undoubtedly be useful for players planning out their pulls using precious Stellar Jade in the upcoming version updates.

Honkai Star Rail was released worldwide on April 26, 2023, for the PC and mobile devices. This free-to-play, role-playing title takes players on an adventure across the vastness of space as they assemble a team of heroes to fend off interstellar perils.

Taking control of the self-insert “Trailblazer,” a mysterious individual brought to life by the actions of the Stellaron Hunters, players engage with a unique and vast roster of characters as they try to resolve disasters brought about by the appearance of the mysterious Stellarons.

A PlayStation 5 version of the game was released with version 1.4, making the game accessible to a wider audience.

For more Honkai Star Rail 1.6 news and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.