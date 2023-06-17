Honkai Star Rail Black Swan: Leaked abilities, skills, and more

Black Swan is one of the several Honkai Star Rail characters expected to arrive in future updates. While developers miHoYo have remained tight-lipped about her, reliable leaker Mero has revealed her potential kit on Twitter. The leak, posted on June 16, showcases how the wind-type character and her kit could operate in the game.

Character leaks have been essential for the community to glean information about new entries. While rumors can often turn out to be false, the predictions have been pretty accurate so far. Based on the latest leaks, she could become a really useful team option in Honkai Star Rail.

Complete set of Black Swan leaked abilities in Honkai Star Rail

HSR_stuff1 @Inima__1 #HonkaiStarRail HSR LEAKS!



Black Swan kit and information.

Take into account this info is super early so its heavily subject to change.



Black Swan

Rarity: 5-stars

Element: Wind

Path: The Nihility



Black Swan is rumored to belong to the Path of Nihility, and she’ll be a 5-star character. With an ability to wind-type elemental damage, she could be an asset to those lacking in it.

Skill: Deals wind damage to the designated enemy and those adjacent to it. There’s also a 100% base chance for her attacks to reduce an enemy's defense by 27% for three turns.

Deals wind damage to the designated enemy and those adjacent to it. There’s also a 100% base chance for her attacks to reduce an enemy's defense by 27% for three turns. Passive: She enjoys a 60% base chance to apply for a Fate Card on a particular target. This can be triggered four times per unit for each action, and any enemy marked with it will take 155% bonus damage at the start of the turn. The Fate Card will also go up in levels and add more effects.

She enjoys a 60% base chance to apply for a Fate Card on a particular target. This can be triggered four times per unit for each action, and any enemy marked with it will take 155% bonus damage at the start of the turn. The Fate Card will also go up in levels and add more effects. Technique: Black Swan will be able to stack up to four Fate Crystals and consume them all. Each consumed Fate Crystal will trigger a Weakness Break effect and a 100% damage multiplier on an enemy weak to wind-type attacks.

Black Swan will be able to stack up to four Fate Crystals and consume them all. Each consumed Fate Crystal will trigger a Weakness Break effect and a 100% damage multiplier on an enemy weak to wind-type attacks. Ultimate: She will deal 96% of her damage to the entire enemy team and reinforce her Fate Card’s effect for two turns. This reinforced Fate Card will reduce the target’s effective resistance by 17.5% and cause damage over time in Honkai Star Rail.

It’s worth noting that this is an early build, and changes are expected in development. Readers are advised to wait for the official news before the character’s introduction.

