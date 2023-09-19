All we know about the next Honkai Star Rail region, Penacony so far

Penacony has intrigued players and lore enthusiasts since it is a mysterious forthcoming location in Honkai Star Rail. The planet is a fitting yet ominous location since its name, which sounds like a "penal colony," implies a past as a jail. Even though the post-Stellaron outbreak world appears utopian, some aspects are unsettling.

The Family's secrecy and the involvement of IPC, a group with a reputation for dishonest business practices, raise the possibility of confrontations and disturbing events.

While some information is confirmed, the rest is speculative, making Penacony a subject of interest to the playerbase. That said, let's explore what is currently known about the planet.

Note: The information presented in this article comes from unreliable sources and does not necessarily reflect the final result. Therefore, use caution when evaluating this material.

Penacony in Honkai Star Rail: Information we know

Xipe, Aeon of Harmony (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The first time Penacony was mentioned was in the Trailblazer mission "An Invitation Without Proffer. Himeko suggested it as their next stop during a navigation briefing with the Astral Express crew following the events on Jarilo-VI.

As a first in its history, the planet attracted attention by inviting several factions to a strange event. But once Kafka showed up, their motives changed, and they ended themselves in Xianzhou Luofu.

Welt provided additional details regarding Penacony. It was once a prison planet that belonged to the IPC, but after a Stellaron outbreak, the IPC lost control of it. The planet is currently protected by Aeon of Harmony, Xipe, and is run by a shadowy group known as the Family.

The planet is currently linked to the path Harmony and Aeon Xipe. Characters following such a path in the game appear to have the admirable intention of aiding others. It has some of the most effective supporting units in the game, including Bronya and Tingyun.

But Aeon Xipe might have some sinister aspects to it. We are aware that this Aeon is really a legion of many others. Even though it emphasizes harmony and unity, it also implies that everyone must band together.

This would suggest that those who live on Penacony advocate giving up all feelings of self and "uniting" into a hivemind.

Rumored playable characters of Penacony

The information in the following section is based on rumors from a Twitter user, zaychikrails_, and should be treated as speculation for now. There have been rumors about the people and powerful organizations that players may come across in Penacony. These individuals represent several factions, suggesting that the planet could be a melting pot of various backgrounds and allegiances.

Some of the rumored characters are listed below:

Topaz, Senior Manager of the Strategic Investment Department in the Interastral Peace Corporation (Image via HoYoverse)

Topaz and Aventurine (IPC)

Screwilum and Ruan Mei(Genius Society)

Argenti (Knights of the Beauty)

Hanabi (Masked Fools)

Sam (Stellaron Hunters)

Black Swan (Garden of Recollection)

Several leaks have shown these figures, and it is assumed that they will appear in subsequent banners. Note that banner releases might vary, and previously released characters might have reruns prior to the introduction of these reported units.

Rumored Trailblazer Path

Trailblazers in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Given Penacony's connection with the Aeon of Harmony, a leak on Twitter claims that the upcoming Trailblazer Path may center around the idea of harmony. Additionally, this leak raises the possibility that the protagonist in the new edition may wield the Imaginary element.

This concludes what we know so far about Penacony in Honkai Star Rail that the Astral Crew will visit.