Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at new Trailblazer Path and element 

New Honkai Star Rail leaks are hinting at an upgrade in an existing character's Path and element. Surprisingly, it is none other than everyone's favorite main character. Whether a player has Caelus or Stelle, the story and interaction with the characters will remain the same, alongside the powers they receive throughout their journey in the plot.

Similar to the upgrade to Preservation, it seems that Trailblazers will be able to obtain the Harmony Path in future updates, alongside the Imaginary element. According to reputed dataminer, Dimbreath, the information regarding the main character's new powers will possibly play around with the allies' elements as well.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks subject to change. Readers should take every speculation with a grain of salt.

New Trailblazer element and Path leaked for Honkai Star Rail

Similar to HoYoverse's Genshin Impact, it seems that the protagonist from Honkai Star Rail will go down a similar route of obtaining different elements and Paths. Dataminer Dimbreath's tweet stated the following:

"There's information hinting at the Harmony MC being Imaginary. Plays around your team's Element types. Highly subject to change. This is a design prototype btw. So it's quite, quite early to say much more, nor it's indication of the next path."

Any specific time frame remains unknown regarding this addition, as well as its source from the story. However, the Aeon of Harmony, Xipe, has already been officially revealed in the Myriad Celestia trailer, shown in the image below.

Xipe, Aeon of Harmony (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Much like the word "Harmony," both the Path and its Aeon want peace and unity among every civilization, as enforced by the followers called "Family." This particular leak also hints at the Aeon's involvement in the story, since Trailblazers have already encountered Nanook for their Destruction Path, and Qlipoth for the Preservation Path.

Readers can expect the addition to the Trailblazer's power a substantial one, as the reputation of both the current elements within the main character's arsenal can be utilized in the toughest of fights. Harmony, being the source of buffs in the game, will be a welcome addition to not just F2P players, but to spenders as well.

Main character Preservation splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, Dimbreath has mentioned the design to be a prototype, which could lead to multiple different things.