Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks show Wriothesley and Neuvillette's release window and more

The much-awaited Fontaine update is getting closer to release in Genshin Impact. Players who have been regularly playing the game are expecting new characters and a lot of content with a new region, as the upcoming 4.0 update will usher in a new era. Typically, there are multiple leaks to keep the community busy until the official release.

Some of the new names from Fontaine, including Wriothesley and Neuvillette, have been leaked to appear in future patches of Fontaine. A new upload from a reputed data miner, HuTaoLover777, showed an updated version of an infographic, claiming both the aforementioned characters' release times to be v4.1.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks subject to change. The information mentioned in this article should be taken with a grain of salt.

Wriothesley and Neuvillette release speculation in Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact community is acquainted with both characters in question here, as they have made appearances for a brief period within the Fontaine trailer. While Wriothesley was shown deep underground guarding a prison, Neuvillette was shown above everyone as the court's authority, alongside the Hydro Archon.

As mentioned, the leaks claim both characters' release time to be v4.1, with Wriothesley getting added to the standard banner for the first time since Dehya. The following list will provide a clearer idea of their rarity, weapon, and elements in the game:

Wriothesley: 5-star rarity, Polearm weapon, Cryo element, and tall male model. Expected to move to Standard banner in 4.2.

Neuvilette: 5-star rarity, Catalyst weapon, Hydro element, and tall male model.

Genshin Impact's Fontaine has a total of 19 new characters scheduled for release across the next year of patches. With multiple units based on regions outside Fontaine, everyone's current roster will become livelier, and you can also expect to see a shift in the meta.

Unfortunately, you'll need to wait longer for leaked gameplay on both of these characters, as the official beta for 4.1 is just one update away. Regarding official reveals and drip marketing, you can expect both Wriothesley and Neuvillette's official splash art and additional information to appear a few days after the release of the 4.0 patch.

The v4.1 update is expected to go live on September 27, 2023. However, each character's release is hard to speculate, as either unit could be included in either half of the same update.

Lastly, according to the infographic, here is a list that provides additional characters and their kit:

Furina Hydro Archon: 5-star Hydro Sword.

Clorinde: 5-star Electro Sword.

Navia: 5-star Geo.

Dahlia: 4-star Hydro Catalyst.

Charlotte: 4-star Cryo Catalyst.

Genshin Impact v4.0 will release on August 16, 2023, following the usual five-hour maintenance.