Honkai Star Rail to give away 5-star character Dr. Ratio for free

Honkai Star Rail version 1.6’s special program has been a great success. The livestream revealed all upcoming new content heading into the game, along with the brand-new characters. During the special program livestream, HoYoverse announced that players can acquire the new upcoming five-star character Dr. Ratio for free.

The announcement shocked every viewer watching the broadcast, as HoYoverse never gave away limited-time characters for free. Find out the specifics of the upcoming giveaway by reading ahead.

Dr. Ratio is being handed out for free in Honkai Star Rail version 1.6

As mentioned before, the developer and publisher of Honkai Star Rail, HoYoverse, will give away the upcoming limited-time 5-star character for free. Dr. Ratio is an Imaginary unit treading on the path of The Hunt and will be available along with his signature Light Cone during the second phase of version 1.6.

Dr. Ratio will be free to obtain for all Honkai Star Rail players with the start of the Panta Rei event Warp banner till the end of version 2.1. All Trailblazers who have completed the Trailblaze Mission, The Blue - A Moment of Peace, will get the free copy of Dr. Ratio delivered to their Mailbox, which can be unlocked after logging in to the space odyssey.

Honkai Star Rail is a role-playing gacha game developed by HoYoverse, the creator of Genshin Impact. The title is available worldwide on various platforms such as Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation. The space odyssey gained more popularity after its release on PlayStation consoles.

Version 1.6, Crown of the Mundane and Divine, is scheduled for release in late December. The brand new 5-star character Ruan Mei and 4-star character Xueyi will make their debut along with the upcoming update.

Blade’s first rerun banner will also go live alongside Ruan Mei’s banner during the first phase, and Kafka’s rerun banner will be available during the second phase of version 1.6. Trailblazers will also get access to a brand new area in the Herta Space Station to explore.

