Ruan Mei VA in Honkai Star Rail: English and Japanese voice actors

Honkai Star Rail features an ever-expanding cast of voice actors (VAs) across various languages. They are primarily responsible for breathing life into every individual in the title, including Ruan Mei, an upcoming 5-star unit.

She has been officially revealed in HoYoverse’s latest drip marketing campaign and will join the playable roster as a Harmony character from Ice element.

While the game has mentioned Ruan Mei’s influence as a Genius Society member, Trailblazers have yet to see her appearance in the story.

That said, players can rest assured her character will have a lively personality since she has been voiced by some of the eminent artists in the industry, such as Onishi Saori and Emi Lo.

Japanese and English voice actors for Ruan Mei in Honkai Star Rail

Further details about Raun Mei’s English and Japanese VA in Honkai Star Rail have been presented below. Some fans might be familiar with their previous works.

English voice actor for Ruan Mei

According to the officials, Emi Lo is the English voice actor for Ruan Mei.

Emi has worked on various anime and video game characters. Fans will identify her as Yae Yoshida from Wonder Egg Priority, Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and Ushio Kofune from Summer Time Rendering.

She has also worked on Akane Sawatari from Chainsaw Man, Pinne from Goddess of Victory: Nikke, and Da Qiao from Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Japanese voice actor for Ruan Mei

Onishi Saori is Ruan Mei’s Japanese VA in Honkai Star Rail.

Saori has worked on various popular anime characters for several years, including Takani Megumi from Rurouni Kenshin, La Folia Rihavein from Strike the Blood, and Yamazaki from Little Busters.

Additionally, she has voiced various video game characters, such as Micro Uzi from Girls' Frontline, Tamaki from Azur Lane, and more.

As of this writing, we only have the names of Ruan Mei's Korean and Chinese VAs, listed below:

Zhang Wenyu (Chinese VA)

Yoon Yeo-jin (Korean VA)

Who is Ruan Mei in Honkai Star Rail?

Ruan Mei is the eighty-first member of the Genius Society, an intergalactic organization in the Star Rail universe that recruits only intelligent beings across the cosmos.

Known as a sweet-tempered and elegant scholar, Ruan Mei caught Nous the Erudition’s attention while she was researching the origin at a corner of the universe. Her sheer talent and strong perseverance on the subject were identified by Herta, who invited her to collaborate with Screwllum and Stephen to develop the Simulated Universe.

Ruan Mei further contributed to the Swarm Disaster DLC and the latest Planar Infinity event in the game. Besides research, she enjoys traditional theater and desserts while being interested in embroidery.