List of Honkai Star Rail VAs who also voice characters in Honkai Impact 3rd

The newest game from HoYoverse, Honkai Star Rail, features elements in common with Honkai Impact 3rd, the studio's other big hit. At first, the two action role-playing games might appear to be very different from one another, but a deeper look reveals that they have a lot in common, including many of the voice actors who appear in both games.

Honkai Star Rail has a stellar cast who has a long history in video games, television, and anime, so it's gonna be a treat for the Trailblazers to meet the people who voice their favorite characters in both the titles by HoYoverse.

VAs who voiced in both Honkai Impact 3rd and Honkai Star Rail

Bronya - Asumi Kana

Bronya, Supreme leader of Belobog (Image via HoYoverse)

The 19th Supreme Guardian of Belobog and leader of the Silvermane Guards, Bronya Rand, was born into an underworld orphanage with long grey hair and grey eyes. Cocolia, the former Supreme Guardian, later adopted her.

In the game, Bronya is a 5-star wind element character who follows the Path of Harmony. When Bronya uses her skill on an ally, she can dispel one debuff from them while forwarding that ally's turn by 100%.

Japanese VA: Asumi Kana

Asumi Kana Notable previous roles: Bronya Zaychik (Honkai Impact 3rd), Popura Takeshima (Working!), Nisekoi (Marika Tachibana)

Bronya Zaychik (Honkai Impact 3rd), Popura Takeshima (Working!), Nisekoi (Marika Tachibana) English VA: Madaline Reiter

Madaline Reiter Notable previous roles: NIL

Himeko - Tanaka Rie

Himeko, navigator of Astral Express (image via HoYoverse)

A brave scientist by the name of Himeko of Honkai Star Rail restored the Astral Express as a young child. She continues to act as the Astral Express' guide as she transitions between realms and is an emanator of the Trailblazer. She is a 5-star Fire elemental unit who provides a significant area of effect damage to enemies on the battlefield, following the Path of Erudition.

Japanese VA: Tanaka Rie

Tanaka Rie Notable Previous Roles: Murata Himeko (Honkai Impact 3rd), Lisa (Genshin Impact), Mitsuru Kirijo (Persona 3)

Murata Himeko (Honkai Impact 3rd), Lisa (Genshin Impact), Mitsuru Kirijo (Persona 3) English VA : Cia Court

: Cia Court Notable Previous Roles: Faith: The Wolf Among Us, Vi (League of Legends)

Luocha - Akira Ishida

Luocha, a foreign trader who came from beyond the sea. (Image via HoYoverse)

A foreign trader named Luocha is a 5-star Imaginary element character who travels to Xianzhou Luofuas to perform a favor for an unidentified individual while toting a coffin containing a person's remains.

This healer can restore the health of allies by 40% of his ATK plus 200 with his Skill. When a teammate's health falls to less than 50%, Luocha's stack of abyss flowers can instantly heal them.

Japanese VA: Akira Ishida

Akira Ishida Notable Previous Roles: Otto Apocalypse (Honkai Impact 3rd), Kamisato Ayato (Genshin Impact), Gaara (Naruto series)

Otto Apocalypse (Honkai Impact 3rd), Kamisato Ayato (Genshin Impact), Gaara (Naruto series) English VA: Craig Lee Thomas

Craig Lee Thomas Notable Previous Roles: Cameron Conner: Wylde Flowers

Seele - Mai Nakahara

Seele, a member of Wildfire (Image via HoYoverse).

Seele is a 5-star Quantum element character who follows the Path of the Hunt, with strong single-target damage abilities. Her incredible damage output makes her the ideal choice for defeating Elite opponents. Seele was born and raised as an orphan in the Underworld of Belobog, where Oleg, the captain of the Silvermane Guards at that time, helped her visit the Overworld.

She is currently an important member of the Underworld organization of Belobog known as Firefly.

Japanese VA: Mai Nakahara

Mai Nakahara Notable Previous Roles: Seele Vollerei and Veliona (Honkai Impact 3rd), Akagi (Azur Lane), Hiyori Tsuchinaga (Blue Archive)

Seele Vollerei and Veliona (Honkai Impact 3rd), Akagi (Azur Lane), Hiyori Tsuchinaga (Blue Archive) English VA: Molly Zhang

Molly Zhang Notable Previous Roles: Oide (One Piece), Melle (Dark Deity)

Sushang - Fukuen Misato

Sushang, a Cloud Knight (Image via HoYoverse)

One of Honkai Star Rail's most powerful and beloved characters is Sushang. She is a 4-star Physical DPS following the Path of Destruction, who can deliver a ton of single-target damage to foes, with a decent investment of resources.

Sushang performs remarkably well in her own field as long as the foes have Physical shields. Although she is a novice Cloud Knight who has communication issues, she wants to become someone well-known.

Japanese VA: Fukuen Misato

Fukuen Misato Notable Previous Roles: Li Sushang (Honkai Impact 3rd), Himiko Toga (My Hero Academia), Sakura Kasugano (Street Fighter)

Li Sushang (Honkai Impact 3rd), Himiko Toga (My Hero Academia), Sakura Kasugano (Street Fighter) English VA : Anjali Kunapaneni

: Anjali Kunapaneni Notable Previous Roles: Dori (Genshin Impact), Grim (Tiny Tina's Wonderlands)

Welt - Hosoya Yoshimasa

Welt, member of Astral Crew (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

In Honkai Star Rail, Welt Yang is a playable character. However, Honkai Impact 3rd also features a character by the same name. Given that both games were created by HoYoverse, there will inevitably be some crossover between them.

The older version of the character from the second game is Welt Yang from the first. To safeguard other worlds, Joachim Nokianvirtanen had to leave Earth, as players may witness in HoYoverse's newest game with his part in the Astral Express.

Japanese VA: Hosoya Yoshimasa

Hosoya Yoshimasa Notable Previous Roles: Welt Yang (Honkai Impact 3rd), Reiner Braun (Attack on Titan), Asahi Azumane (Haikyuu!!)

Welt Yang (Honkai Impact 3rd), Reiner Braun (Attack on Titan), Asahi Azumane (Haikyuu!!) English VA : Corey Landis

: Corey Landis Notable Previous Roles: Fumikage Tokoyami (My Hero Academia), Sonon Kusakabe (Final Fantasy VII remake)

Yanqing - Marina Inoue

Yanqing, youngest lieutenant of Xianzhou Alliance (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Despite not making many big appearances in the main plot of Honkai Star Rail, Yanqing is a very powerful character in Xianzhou's military ranks. He is one of the game's most potent characters and a lieutenant of the Cloud Knights, who follows the Path of Hunt and uses the Ice element. Yanqing mostly increases his crit rate and damage before casting attacks, focusing on single-target damage.

Japanese VA: Marina Inoue

Marina Inoue Notable Previous Roles: Elysia (Honkai Impact 3rd), Female Protagonist (Persona 3 Portable), Armin Arlert (Attack on Titan)

Elysia (Honkai Impact 3rd), Female Protagonist (Persona 3 Portable), Armin Arlert (Attack on Titan) English VA: Amber May

Amber May Notable Previous Roles: Dehya (Genshin Impact), Narrator (Komi Can't Communicate)

That concludes the list of Honkai Star Rail VAs who provided the Japanese cast's voices for Honkai Impact 3rd. Even though the English cast differs for the two games, the voice actors have accomplished other noteworthy projects.