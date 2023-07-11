Honkai Star Rail has a vast selection of playable characters, and Luocha is one of the two new 5-star characters introduced with version 1.1 of the game. Luocha is a traveling merchant who carries a mysterious, large coffin with him. Much about the character is shrouded in mystery, and players may be especially curious about his origins - given his uncanny likeness to a major antagonist of Honkai Impact 3rd, Otto Apocalypse.

This article will detail Luocha’s origins and similarities with Otto Apocalypse.

Note: Heavy spoilers for Honkai Star Rail and Honkai Impact 3rd will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Luocha is a mysterious merchant players will encounter in the Xianzhou Luofu of Honkai Star Rail

Luocha is first introduced to players during the events of the campaign taking place in the Xianzhou Luofu. Players assume control of Dan Heng, Luocha, and Sushang as they fend off against the now berserk Mara-Struck. After clearing the place of all enemies, it is revealed that Luocha is a traveling merchant from “beyond the seas.” He has set foot on the Xianzhou Luofu as a favor to an unknown individual, carrying the remains of the person entombed within the coffin for that purpose.

The character trailer for Luocha also drops several hints about his motives and goals, though much of it is left up to speculation. For starters, the person in the coffin is someone quite dear to Luocha, and he is seen mourning them. The trailer also has him mention that “the dead will return,” indicating he has plans to revive the deceased individual within the coffin.

In terms of gameplay, Luocha plays as a healer who is also capable of removing buffs from enemy units. He is currently one of the best healers in Honkai Star Rail and is a limited-time character.

While it may seem that Luocha has a rather sinister purpose behind his otherwise ordinary actions, his character story mission suggests otherwise - depicting him as a good samaritan.

Is Honkai Star Rail’s Luocha the same person as Otto Apocalypse from Honkai Impact 3rd?

Despite their uncanny resemblance, Luocha and Otto are two completely separate people, and the two individuals are not related to each other in any way.

Luocha is depicted as a kind-hearted individual with no ulterior motives behind his actions - unlike Otto Apocalypse, who remained a major antagonist until quite recently in Honkai Impact 3rd.

Some similarities can be drawn in the case of both Otto and Luocha grieving the loss of a loved one. It remains to be seen if the person within the coffin is a version of Kallen as of the time of writing this article.

Furthermore, it is still very possible that Luocha may have more to him than meets the eye, with a sudden transformation into a pseudo-antagonist, much like Otto Apocalypse, not completely out of the question.

