Honkai Star Rail Luocha build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics, and Traces

Luocha is a brand-new healer from the Imaginary line-up who was introduced with the release of the second banner in Honkai Star Rail 1.1. He has quickly become a coveted 5-star character, thanks to his versatile abilities and impactful playstyle. While fans are still getting familiar with his potential as a support, his companion mission has provided some insight into his personality.

Luocha treads on the Abundance Path and has strong restorative abilities, some of which are triggered automatically. Hence, he is a great choice to keep everyone on your team alive, and you should build him with the best gear to push his healing potential to the limit.

What are Luocha’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail?

To level up Luocha’s traces, you need to have a better grasp of his moveset. Although it is recommended to max out every single aspect of his abilities, you can mostly focus on his Skill, Talent, and Ultimate to begin with.

Luocha can cast his auto-heal after every two turns (Image via HoYoverse)

His Skill, Prayer of Abyss Flower, restores an ally’s HP based on his max attack and generates a stack of Abyss Flower. Additionally, if an ally’s health drops to a critical level, he automatically triggers an effect similar to his ability without consuming a Skill Point. He can cast it whenever required, regardless of his turn order.

Combined with his second ascension trace, Cleansing Revival, his Skill can also remove a debuff from a character.

Image showing Luocha's Field (Image via HoYoverse)

Luocha’s Ultimate deals massive Imaginary DMG and dispels a buff from the enemy, generating an Abyss Flower stack. Upon gaining two stacks, he can also use his Talent to cast a Field against enemies. An ally can restore their HP by attacking opponents within the Field.

What are the best Light Cones for Luocha in Honkai Star Rail?

Luocha's best-in-slot Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Luocha’s signature Light Cone, Echoes Of The Coffin, from the Brilliant Fixation banner, is his best-in-slot option as it has a strong passive geared to improving his healing ability. It increases ATK by 24% and generates three energy for each different target the wearer hits, stacking up to three times. Additionally, it generates 12 SPD for every ally after the wearer uses their Ultimate.

Image showing Luocha's F2P Light Cone options (Image via HoYoverse)

We recommend you stick to his free-to-play Light Cones, listed below:

Quid Pro Quo : Increases energy regeneration and outgoing healing.

: Increases energy regeneration and outgoing healing. Post-Op Conversation : Generates energy for a randomly chosen ally.

: Generates energy for a randomly chosen ally. Shared Feeling: Increases outgoing healing and regenerates energy.

Which Relics to equip on Luocha in Honkai Star Rail?

Unlike other Abundance characters, Luocha’s healing scales with his max attack stat. Thus, the four-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat Relic set is his best option, as it provides 12% ATK, 6% SPD, and 10% Basic ATK DMG.

Musketeer of Wild Wheat is Luocha's best Relic set (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, you can break down your build into two pieces, Passerby of Wandering Lust and Musketeer of Wild Wheat, to increase his HP restoration, as the former increases Outgoing Healing by 10%.

Regarding Planner Ornaments, choose Space Sealing Station to provide some extra ATK to Luocha. You can obtain it from the Honkai Star Rail’s Simulated Universe World 3.

