Honkai Star Rail features a new set of banners with every version update, and version 1.1 is no different. The second half of the Galactic Roaming brings with it a brand new 5-star character, Luocha. The character is expected to launch alongside a set of Light Cones, which has been confirmed by a tweet from developer HoYoverse.

A total of four Light Cones have been confirmed to be boosted simultaneously alongside the character, and these will be discussed in detail below.

Honkai Star Rail 1.1 Brilliant Fixation event boosts drops rate of four Light Cones

■ Event Duration

2023/06/28 12:00(server time) - 2023/07/18 14:59(server time)

During the Brilliant Fixation event, Trailblazers can use Star Rail Special Passes for Warps.

This limited banner is expected to run alongside Luocha’s own rate-up banner. A total of four Light Cones are available at a boosted drop rate when summoning:

Echoes of the Coffin : 5-star Light Cone, can be used on characters following The Path of The Abundance.

: 5-star Light Cone, can be used on characters following The Path of The Abundance. Good Night and Sleep Well : 4-star Light Cone, can be used on characters following The Path of The Nihility.

: 4-star Light Cone, can be used on characters following The Path of The Nihility. Geniuses’ Repose : 4-star Light Cone, can be used on characters following The Path of The Erudition.

: 4-star Light Cone, can be used on characters following The Path of The Erudition. Dance! Dance! Dance!: 4-star Light Cone, can be used on characters following The Path of The Harmony.

The banner is scheduled to run from June 28, 12 am (server time) to July 18, 2:59 pm (server time). You should keep in mind that this is a limited banner and that you can only use Star Rail Special Passes for summons.

Furthermore, the 5-star Light Cone, Echoes of the Coffin, is only available on this banner.

Is Echoes of the Coffin worth pulling for Luocha in Honkai Star Rail?

Echoes of the Coffin is Luocha’s signature Light Cone, so this is his recommended piece of equipment in Honkai Star Rail. This 5-star Light Cone is support-oriented and will only be available for the duration of the banner, and you'll have to hurry up if you want to add it to your collection.

Echoes of The Coffin increases the wearer’s Attack stat by 20%, restoring 5 Energy when attacking a different target. The Light Cone also adds 16 points of Speed to the entire party when the wearer casts an Ultimate.

While being fine-tuned for Luocha, Echoes of the Coffin is a decent pick for all Abundance characters and is a solid investment overall. However, free-to-play players can choose the 4-star Light Cone, “Post-Op Conversation,” as a solid alternative.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 was released worldwide on June 7, 2023. The game is available for PC and mobile devices, with a PlayStation port due for a Q4 2023 release.

