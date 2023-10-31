Honkai Star rail 1.6 is set to drop in mid-December 2023. This much-anticipated version update brings with it new 5-star characters, events, and tons of freebies. As detailed in an official X (formerly Twitter) post, Ruan Mei has finally been unveiled via a character teaser. This is the first official confirmation of the character existing in a playable state.

Read on to learn more about the character and her leaked kits.

Honkai Star Rail 1.6 may feature the 5-star character, Ruan Mei

As detailed in the recent X post, Ruan Mei will soon head to Honkai Star Rail. She is likely to be made available in version 1.6, along with Dr Ratio and Xueyi.

The “Extraterrestrial Satellite Communication” teaser has described her as a colleague of Herta, being a member of the Genius Society herself. She specializes in the biological sciences and is dedicated to her work. Her subject of research is the origin of life itself - in a “secret corner” of the galaxies.

Additionally, Ruan Mei is also known to have helped with the development of the Simulated Universe alongside partners Herta and Screwellum. She is known to be exceptionally fond of desserts and theatre.

In-game stats of Ruan Mei based on Honkai Star Rail 1.6 leaks

Ruan Mei, as seen in the Light Cone - Geniuses' Repose (Image via HoYoverse)

Note: Part of the information below is based on leaks and is subject to change.

As per previous leaks, Ruan Mei possesses the following in-game attributes:

Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star Element : Ice

: Ice Path : Path of The Harmony

: Path of The Harmony Basic ATK : Deals Ice DMG to a single target, scaling off her own ATK stat.

: Deals Ice DMG to a single target, scaling off her own ATK stat. Skill : Increases own and party SPD by a set percentage for a few turns.

: Increases own and party SPD by a set percentage for a few turns. Ultimate : Increases the Weakness Break potency of the party. Broken targets suffer from additional Ice DMG, reduced SPD, and ATK.

: Increases the Weakness Break potency of the party. Broken targets suffer from additional Ice DMG, reduced SPD, and ATK. Talent : Damage dealt to an enemy with Weakness Break is increased.

: Damage dealt to an enemy with Weakness Break is increased. Technique: Increases the ATK for all allies for a set number of turns.

Players may remember Ruan Mei’s illustration from the 4-star Light Cone, “Geniuses’ Repose.” Further information regarding the character remains unknown and is expected to be made available in the coming weeks.

For more Honkai Star Rail news and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.