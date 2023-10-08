Honkai Star Rail 1.6 is set to launch in January 2024, which is set to take over from the yet-to-be-released version 1.5. Details regarding version 1.6 have been scarce so far, but thankfully, the latest leak from Twitter user Inimahsr2 has given us some insight into the appearance of two possible new 5-star characters, Ruan Mei and Dr. Ratio.

This article lists the details regarding the abovementioned 5-star characters who could make their appearance in version 1.6.

Honkai Star Rail 1.6 leak suggests Ruan Mei and Dr. Ratio release

This particular leak comes courtesy of Twitter/X user hsr_stuff2 (Inimahsr2) and details the two 5-star characters for Honkai Star Rail 1.6. Players may remember both Ruan Mei and Dr. Ratio being briefly mentioned in prior leaks.

However, this is the first time we have a projected release window. The details known so far regarding the two 5-stars are listed below.

Ruan Mei

Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star Element : Ice

: Ice Path : Path of The Harmony

: Path of The Harmony Skill : Increases the SPD of herself and her allies for a set number of turns.

: Increases the SPD of herself and her allies for a set number of turns. Ultimate : Dishes out Ice DMG to the target while simultaneously buffing the party’s Weakness Break capabilities. Enemy shields broken with Ruan Mei in the team suffer from extended break durations.

: Dishes out Ice DMG to the target while simultaneously buffing the party’s Weakness Break capabilities. Enemy shields broken with Ruan Mei in the team suffer from extended break durations. Talent : The damage dealt via Weakness Break is increased for all party members.

: The damage dealt via Weakness Break is increased for all party members. Technique: Buffs the ATK stat of the party for a set number of turns before starting the battle. This buff scales with Ruan Mei’s own ATK.

Dr. Ratio

Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star Element : Imaginary

: Imaginary Path : Path of The Hunt

: Path of The Hunt Skill : Deals Imaginary damage to a target. If the target possesses debuffs, Skill effect is buffed.

: Deals Imaginary damage to a target. If the target possesses debuffs, Skill effect is buffed. Ultimate : Single target heavy Imaginary damage. Each debuff on the enemy stacks damage output.

: Single target heavy Imaginary damage. Each debuff on the enemy stacks damage output. Talent : One of five random buffs is generated for Dr. Ratio at the start of a battle. A follow-up attack per turn is also available.

: One of five random buffs is generated for Dr. Ratio at the start of a battle. A follow-up attack per turn is also available. Technique: Generates a special shield that taunts enemies. Taunted enemies suffer from lowered SPD.

Players should keep in mind that this information is supplied by individuals unaffiliated with developer HoYoverse. As such, the release schedules and characters are highly subject to change upon official release.

For more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail 1.6, follow Sportskeeda.