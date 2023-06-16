New Honkai Star Rail Ruan Mei leak: Abilities, Eidolons, and more

Honkai Star Rail has become a popular turn-based RPG title, boasting over 23 unique characters in the roster and many more lined up for future releases. Likewise, Ruan Mei has been speculated to be one of the upcoming characters in the game, and her recent leaks from Hams showcased her abilities, traces, and eidolons. She is expected to be a 5-star Ice character from the Harmony Path in the game, which sets up her position as a dedicated buffer in a team setup.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.

What are the rumored abilities and traces of Ruan Mei in Honkai Star Rail?

The following is a list of abilities Ruan Mei is expected to possess in Honkai Star Rail:

Basic ATK : Inflicts Ice DMG on a single target that scales with her max ATK.

: Inflicts Ice DMG on a single target that scales with her max ATK. Skill : By casting the ability, she increases her SPD and allies' SPD for a certain number of turns.

: By casting the ability, she increases her SPD and allies' SPD for a certain number of turns. Ultimate : Deals her ATK as Ice damage to an enemy and buffs her entire team for a few turns, increasing their Weakness Break Efficiency. After breaking the enemy shield, it will further afflict them with Broken Plum Blossoms. Under its influence, if a target recovers a shield, it delays its action and extends its Weakness Break. The effect does not activate on the opponent unless they recover from a broken state.

: Deals her ATK as Ice damage to an enemy and buffs her entire team for a few turns, increasing their Weakness Break Efficiency. After breaking the enemy shield, it will further afflict them with Broken Plum Blossoms. Under its influence, if a target recovers a shield, it delays its action and extends its Weakness Break. The effect does not activate on the opponent unless they recover from a broken state. Talent : Increases allies' damage on an enemy with a Weakness Break.

: Increases allies' damage on an enemy with a Weakness Break. Technique: At the beginning of the battle, increase the ATK of the entire team for a fixed number of turns that scales with her overall attack stat.

As a Harmony character in Honkai Star Rail, her movesets are designed to provide various neutral buffs during combat. Hence, she can be paired with multiple characters in a team setup, replacing the likes of Bronya and Tingyun. On that note, the following traces are expected to roll out with her kit, increasing her potential as a support.

Trace 1 : Applies the Broken Plum Blossoms effect when all allies attack an opponent with Weakness Break.

: Applies the Broken Plum Blossoms effect when all allies attack an opponent with Weakness Break. Trace 2 : She regenerates energy points at the beginning of her turn.

: She regenerates energy points at the beginning of her turn. Trace 3: After acquiring a certain percentage of the ATK stat, increase the talent’s damage effect.

The leaks further showcased her Eidolons, listed below:

Eidolon 1 : Boost every ally’s ATK by using her skill.

: Boost every ally’s ATK by using her skill. Eidolon 2 : Increases a turn of the enhancement applied from her Ultimate.

: Increases a turn of the enhancement applied from her Ultimate. Eidolon 3 : Increases Ultimate and Talent levels by two

: Increases Ultimate and Talent levels by two Eidolon 4 : Boosts CRIT Rate while attacking targets with Weakness Break.

: Boosts CRIT Rate while attacking targets with Weakness Break. Eidolon 5 : The level of her Skill increases by two and her basic ATK by one.

: The level of her Skill increases by two and her basic ATK by one. Eidolon 6: She receives extra Ice DMG whenever a weakened enemy is attacked.

Note that the exact scaling of her abilities is still unknown since the specified information was extracted from leaked data. However, as a 5-star unit, she will likely be a strong support in Honkai Star Rail without any Eidolons.

