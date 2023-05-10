Honkai Star Rail has gained a massive fan following with its impressive cast of characters, and players are now eager to meet the new additions to the game. New leaks have been circulating online about an upcoming 4-star character named Xueyi. She has already made an appearance as an NPC in the primary mission. Although the developers have not announced anything about her release, players are speculating about her debut in the upcoming version 1.1 banner.

In this article, we will cover everything about Xueyi, including her element, rarity, and abilities from the latest Honkai Star Rail leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on early leaks that are subject to change. Take it with a grain of salt until the official release.

Honkai Star Rail v1.1: New Xueyi leaks showcase her abilities, elements, and more

Element and Rarity

•rarity: 4* character

•path: the destruction

•element: quantrum



Based on leaks from various reliable sources, it has been confirmed that Xueyi will debut as a 4-star unit in Honkai Star Rail. She will wield Quantum element and follows the path of destruction. Currently, players up-to-date with the Xianzhou Luofu Trailblazer missions will have already met her as an NPC character. She is a puppet and works as one of the judges in the Ten-Lord Commission.

Upon release, she will be the second playable puppet character after Herta in the roster.

Xueyi kit leaks

As someone who follows the Path of Destruction, players can expect Xueyi's kit to be versatile with AoE attacks, self-buffs, and follow-up attacks in Honkai Star Rail. Here is a summarized version of her entire kit:

Skill: AoE attack to deal damage to multiple enemies (based on ATK)

AoE attack to deal damage to multiple enemies (based on ATK) Ultimate: Single target damage. The damage can ignore the opponent's weakness and decrease tenacity. She will gain a Vendatta stack with each layer, increasing the damage dealt.

Single target damage. The damage can ignore the opponent's weakness and decrease tenacity. She will gain a Vendatta stack with each layer, increasing the damage dealt. Talent: Attacking an enemy will give one Vendatta stack. A maximum of six stacks can be collected to launch a follow-up attack immediately. Quantum weakness enemies will receive more damage.

Attacking an enemy will give one Vendatta stack. A maximum of six stacks can be collected to launch a follow-up attack immediately. Quantum weakness enemies will receive more damage. Technique: Deal Quantum damage randomly to all enemies when entering the battle.

The Star Rail community speculates that tenacity might refer to defense or toughness.

Leaked images of character model and weapon

The tweet above shows Xueyi's leaked render model, which should already be available in the game. Although there are no leaks about Xueyi's weapon, one of the videos shows a glimpse of her running with two swords. Hence, players can assume her to be a double-sword user in upcoming versions.

