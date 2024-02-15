Honkai Star Rail 2.2 banner leaks: Firefly, new Trailblazer type, and more

Honkai Star Rail leak outlets are working around the clock to present various information about future updates, and the latest of them hints at the potential banner characters for version 2.2. Thanks to the recent scoop from BOWLeaks, the community can also anticipate a Harmony Trailblazer heading to the same patch.

Quite a few third-party sources have previously claimed that a new version of the protagonist was in the making, and the latest leak seemingly reassures their future existence. That said, this article compiles all the speculations about patch 2.2, including its banner characters, new Trailblazer type, and more.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 leaks banner leaks hint at Firefly and Robin

According to the latest information from BOWLeaks, Firefly and Robin are expected to be featured on the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 banners. For those who caught up with the story, both characters were shown in the latest Trailblaze Mission in Penacony.

They are equally mysterious individuals who have the community intrigued about their future. In fact, most players are wondering whether Firefly will be playable in the upcoming update, considering how she has actively accompanied the Trailblazers in their Dreamscape escapade.

Robin has also been on the radar ever since she was revealed in the version 1.6 livestream. Shortly after, various third-party sources provided some insight about her in-game kit, which is highly subject to change.

A new Trailblazer type might be heading to Honkai Star Rail 2.2

BOWLeaks has also hinted at the debut of Harmony Trailblazers in Honkai Star Rail 2.2. Based on the leaks available so far, the character will harness the power of the Imaginary element and manipulate the Break Effect of all allies.

HoYoverse has set the Trailblazer’s narrative in such a way that they will grow stronger with their journey across the cosmos by absorbing the power of different Paths. Hence, there is a high possibility for the leaks to be true, given that the protagonist has reached their next stop, which is Penacony.