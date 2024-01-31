Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Trailblaze Mission: Quest details, rewards, and more

The Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update is set to release on February 6, 2024, along with the brand new Path of Nihility character, Black Swan. The patch is also scheduled to be released with the new Trailblazing destination, Penacony, the Planet of Festivities. Furthermore, the version 2.0 update will launch with a new Trailblaze Mission, which will revolve around The Family of Penacony.

The Trailblaze Mission — Long Day’s Journey Into Night will be available to players after the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update goes live globally. The Trailblaze Mission will be permanently available following its launch, suggesting that players can access it at any moment after version 2.0 ends.

Trailblazers who are familiar with the missions can start the quest from the Travel Log. As for new players, they have to complete the prerequisite mission “Xianzhou Luofu — Obsequies Performed, A Long Road Ahead” to unlock the aforementioned Trailblaze Mission Long Day’s Journey Into Night.

The mission will likely start in the Parlor Car of the Astral Express, where the Crew decides to go to Penacony as their next destination and meet Black Swan, who is on the cover art of Long Day’s Journey Into Night.

After completing the Trailblaze Mission, players will be rewarded with various materials such as Stellar Jades, Credits, Traveler’s Guide, Refined Aether, Lost Crystal, Trailblaze EXP, and several in-game items.

Honkai Star Rail is a turn-based action-adventure gacha game developed by HoYoverse. The title is available on multiple platforms, such as PC, Android, iOS, and PlayStation. The launch of the version 2.0 update is on the horizon, and players are eager to explore the new region, Penacony.

Trailblazers will be able to obtain Black Swan and Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (DHIL) during the first half of the update.

