Honkai Star Rail 2.0 maintenance ending time, server downtime duration, and compensation

The highly anticipated Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update is right around the corner and will be preceded by a mandatory maintenance break. With the patch set to be released on February 6, 2024, at 11 am (UTC+8), HoYoverse will shut down the servers five hours before the patch's launch in preparation for fresh content. Thankfully, Trailblazers will be compensated with free Stellar Jades for not being able to progress during the downtime.

The officials have historically presented maintenance breaks before the major updates, as they require time to fix bugs and other issues before each patch is launched. This ensures a smooth gameplay experience in the update. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the maintenance schedule for the v2.0 update.

When does Honkai Star Rail 2.0 maintenance end?

For those wondering about the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 maintenance end time, it is expected to be on February 6, 2024, at 11 am (UTC+8), which is when the patch will be released. It will usher in the major update that introduces the Penacony Region, along with a fresh batch of characters and Light Cone banners.

The server will be down for five hours, which is what happens before every major update. Although players have yet to receive an official announcement, they should ideally wrap up all their daily activities and stop farming before HoYoverse rolls out the maintenance on February 6, 2024, at 6 am (UTC+8).

Since version 2.0's maintenance will end simultaneously across all servers, fans from different regions will be confused about the update’s local airtime. Hence, we have attached a countdown timer to actively track its global launch.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 server downtime compensation

Trailblazers will be rewarded with a total of 300 Stellar Jades as compensation for the inconveniences caused by Honkai Star Rail 2.0's maintenance. The officials will also dispatch additional goodies if the downtime exceeds the five-hour mark.

Besides, players will also receive an additional 300 Jades after the developers have fixed the patch's bugs. All the rewards can be claimed directly from the in-game mailbox, which can be accessed by clicking on the envelope button within the Pause Menu.

You have roughly 30 days after the update to claim the freebies before they expire. You can use the 600 Stellar Jade to summon Black Swan, or you could save them for the second half banner, which includes Sparkle.

Moreover, the rerun banners for Imbibitor Lunae and Jing Yuan are also worth going for in version 2.0.

