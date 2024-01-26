Honkai Star Rail 2.0 banners schedule: Release date and order

The Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Special Program successfully ended, and it revealed a ton of exciting stuff that players can look forward to in the next update of the game. The upcoming patch will release a new region, Penacony, where the Trailblazers will go on a new adventure and meet new characters, including Black Swan and Sparkle. More importantly, the livestream also finally confirmed the complete banner schedule for version 2.0.

This article will cover the complete Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 Warp Banner release dates and order, including the reruns.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Complete Warp Banner schedule

Phase I (February 7, 2024)

Phase I will feature Black Swan and Dan Heng IL (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the 5-star characters and the Light Cones confirmed for the first phase of version 2.0:

Black Swan (5-star Wind Nihility)

(5-star Wind Nihility) Reforged Remembrance (5-star Nihility Light Cone)

(5-star Nihility Light Cone) Dan Heng - Imbibitor Lunae (5-star Imaginary Destruction)

(5-star Imaginary Destruction) Brighter Than the Sun (5-star Destruction Light Cone)

The first phase of version 2.0 will begin on February 7, 2024, at 11 AM (UTC+8) and will feature Black Swan alongside Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (DHIL). The former is a new playable character who will make her first in-game appearance in version 2.0. She is a 5-star Wind-type character who follows the Path of Nihility.

Dan Heng IL will also return for his first rerun in this half. Naturally, Black Swan and DHIL's signature Light Cones will also be on rate up for a limited time. Note that their banners will also be up as soon as version 2.0 is live and will only be available for 21 days.

Phase II (February 28, 2024)

Sparkle and Jing Yuan will be in the second phase (Image via HoYoverse)

Phase II of Honkai Star Rail 2.0 will feature the following characters and Light Cones:

Sparkle (5-star Quantum Harmony)

(5-star Quantum Harmony) Earthly Escapade (5-star Harmony Light Cone)

(5-star Harmony Light Cone) Jing Yuan (5-star Lightning Erudition)

(5-star Lightning Erudition) Before Dawn (5-star Erudition Light Cone)

(5-star Erudition Light Cone) Misha (4-star Ice Destruction)

The second phase of version 2.0 will begin on March 2, 2024, with the timings changing based on the server's timezone. At any rate, this half will feature another new 5-star character named Sparkle, aka Hanabi. She is a Quantum-type character following the Path of Harmony.

Furthermore, Jing Yuan will get his first rerun banner in this phase. In the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 2.0, trailblazers can pull for Misha, a new 4-star Destruction unit with the Ice Element.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Honkai Star Rail updates and guides.