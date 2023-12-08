Black Swan VA in Honkai Star Rail: English and Japanese voice actors

Honkai Star Rail has gained prominence as a live-service gacha title from HoYoverse as it features a bunch of excellent RPG elements ranging from a vast roster of characters to unique world design. Among its many offerings, the stellar cast of voice actors (VA) is certainly a major highlight, as they are responsible for developing the personalities of every individual in the game.

Likewise, Black Swan has been voiced by some of the most popular artists in the industry, and fans are eager to summon her once she debuts as a playable unit. She is one of the iconic characters in Honkai Star Rail and has appeared in multiple trailers, including the one shown in Game Awards 2023.

Hence, players are already familiar with Black Swan’s voice, offered by Arryn Zech and Hitomi Nabatame, across different languages.

Japanese and English voice actors for Black Swan in Honkai Star Rail

Expand Tweet

After appearing in an official trailer at the Game Awards 2023, Black Swan is basically destined to be an upcoming playable unit in Honkai Star Rail. That said, here are all the details about the artists responsible for voicing her in English and Japanese.

English voice actor for Black Swan

Arryn Zech is officially the English voice actor for Black Swan.

Some of Arryn’s previous work includes Blake Belladonna from Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes and Huntsmen, Gentiane from Girls' Frontline, and The Ripper from Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina.

She has also voiced Nagisa Natsunagi from The Detective Is Already Dead and Dr. Emily Grey from Red vs. Blue.

Japanese voice actor for Black Swan

Nabatame Hitomi is behind Black Swan’s Japanese voice lines in Honkai Star Rail.

Hitomi is a popular voice actor who has worked on several anime for over a decade. Fans will recognize her as Nanao Ise from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Ylva from Vinland Saga, and Touko Yotsuya from Mieruko-chan.

She has also worked on quite a few video game characters, such as Nihilister from Goddess of Victory: Nikke, Camila from The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, and Symmetra from Overwatch.

Black Swan’s VA for her Chinese and Korean voice lines is listed below. Only their names have been mentioned since we do not have much information about their previous work:

Yang Menglu (Chinese VA)

Kim Ha-young (Korean VA)

Black Swan has been officially described as a Memokeeper of the Garden of Recollection, a faction that worships Aeon Fuli of the Remembrance Path. While HoYoverse has yet to announce her official release date, a few online leak sources have claimed that she will debut in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update, which will also introduce the new Penacony region.