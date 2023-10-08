Honkai Star Rail 2.0 may include a new region called Penacony

Honkai Star Rail seems to be making its way into the story's next chapter rather quickly, as talks of the new region have already begun. With only four updates, HoYoverse's successful turn-based title may not waste time progressing the main story and adding different core mechanics. The new region Penacony will likely be added in the 2.0 update; it's worth noting that the current version is 1.4.

That means the major update will be released only after a couple of more patches. More details on Penacony can be found below.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information shared by irsyada007 and StepLeaker. Readers should take every leak discussed in this article with a grain of salt.

Penacony to become Honkai Star Rail's third major region in 2.0

The concept of Path is important to the core story of Honkai Star Rail, alongside the Aeons tied to each of them. Much like the themes of each region and their main enemies, Penacony will possibly be based on a cult-centric storyline, following the Aeon of Harmony. Based on lore entries found in the game's current version, here's everything related to the region:

Penacony is also referred to as the "Planet of Festivities."

Its inhabitors are known as The Family, acting as a cult.

The Family are strict followers of Xipe, Aeon of Harmony.

Penacony was supposed to be Astral Express' next destination after Jarilo-IV.

Nothing much is known regarding the region, except for a few leaks that state the upcoming story arc in the region. Rumored characters such as Misha, Black Swan, and Hanabi will be introduced in the story, alongside the 2.0 update and Penacony.

Every leak on Penacony for Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Since players are excited to know about the game's future and a few leaks on the Penacony, here are a few pieces of information from data miners. StepLeaker, one of Star Rail's renowned data miners, uploaded the following texts regarding Penacony's story.

Aside from the new characters — including Misha, Black Swan, and Hanabi — there seems to be another leak showcasing an image from one future story mission.

Hanabi has been leaked to be a 5-star Quantum Harmony character, while Black Swan might be a 5-star Wind Nihility unit. Since v1.4 will be following a 35-day duration, players can expect the 2.0 update to release sooner than scheduled time.