Honkai Star Rail Sensitive Being quest: All tile patterns

Once you get on board Hertha’s Space Station, you’ll come across the Sensitive Being quest on Honkai Star Rail. In this mission, you get to solve three sets of puzzle solutions on three separate occasions to find out about the mysterious memetic virus, and report back the findings to Asta.

However, the catch is that you have to solve the puzzles in three days. These are not three in-game days, but three real-time days.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

Huge thanks for all your amazing support, Trailblazers!



Pre-installation Has Begun:



The game will be available on April 26, 10:00 AM (UTC+8). Prepare yourselves for the… We've soared to #1 Downloads on the App Store Top Charts across multiple regions!Huge thanks for all your amazing support, Trailblazers!Pre-installation Has Begun: hoyo.link/c7wdCBAd The game will be available on April 26, 10:00 AM (UTC+8). Prepare yourselves for the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… We've soared to #1 Downloads on the App Store Top Charts across multiple regions! Huge thanks for all your amazing support, Trailblazers!👉Pre-installation Has Begun: hoyo.link/c7wdCBAdThe game will be available on April 26, 10:00 AM (UTC+8). Prepare yourselves for the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/CuDH3brzIM

To speed things up for you, we’ve listed down the right steps you have to take in each of the individual puzzles you’ll come across on the Sensitive Being quest in Honkai Star Rail.

Day 1 puzzle solutions for the Sensitive Being quest in Honkai Star Rail

On the very first day, you’ll come across two separate marble floor puzzles to solve. We've jotted down the right directions you have to take for both of them below:

Marble floor puzzle solution 1

Start the marble floor puzzle by taking the only available step forward. Once you are on to the next marble block, you’ll notice that taking left is the only option. On doing that, you have to zig-zag your way through the floor, which is listed below.

Step left and fill in the square.

Take the only possible square to take on the right.

Fill in two more squares on the right.

Step left and follow it up with another left turn.

Take right and another right to reach your destination.

Marble floor puzzle solution 2

The first puzzle is pretty straightforward to understand. However, the second marble puzzle of Day 1 is slightly more complicated.

To solve the second marble floor puzzle, you have to:

Take a step to your right.

Fill in the two squares to your left.

Take another step to your right.

Fill in the squares to your right, and then proceed through the black hole.

When facing the gold square at the end, turn right.

Take one step forward, and then take one step to your left.

Step to your right, and then follow the path until you reach the end.

After completing the Day 1 puzzle, all you've got to do is wait for your regional servers to re-set in their respective time zones for Sensitive Beings (II).

Honkai Star Rail Sensitive Being quest puzzle solution – Day 2

The marble floor puzzle presented on day two is the hardest of the lot. You basically have to wind around the entire marble floor arena to reach your destination. Follow the steps below.

Begin by turning left and finding a way around the barrier.

Step into the square that has two barriers.

Cut across the middle of the board until you reach the square just before the end of the row, and then turn right.

Fill in the remaining squares as you make your way towards the golden square at the end.

Repeat the same process you did on Day 1 and wait for the servers to reset for you to come back and solve the third and final puzzle.

Honkai Star Rail Sensitive Being quest puzzle solution – Day 3

This is the last marble floor puzzle that you have to solve. After completing the solution, report back the findings to Asta to sign off on the quest. After completing this quest, you’ll be awarded a Cornucopia Light Cone for your grind, which is a handy weapon for characters with healing abilities.

Here’s how to solve the final marble solution:

Take a step to your left and then step to your right into the square with the barrier.

Cut across the middle of the board until you reach the square just before the end of the row, and then turn right.

Follow the unfilled squares into the black hole.

Once you emerge on the other side of the black hole, follow the unfilled squares to the end of the board.

Well, that’s a wrap-up from our end when it comes to solving the puzzles presented to you at the Sensitive Being quest in Honkai Star Rail. Follow Sportskeeda for more mission walkthroughs and boss fight guides on Honkai Star Rail and the rest of the popular games.

Poll : 0 votes