Honkai Star Rail Dr. Ratio leaks: Upcoming character model, Path, background, and expected release

In the recent stream of Honkai Star Rail leaks, Dr. Ratio has garnered quite a bit of attention from the community, with various sources sharing rendered models and other details about him. Moreover, X (formerly Twitter) user @Inimahsr2 has presented a roadmap suggesting that the character will debut in the version 1.6 update alongside Ruan Mei.

This article compiles everything about Dr. Ratio, including his Path, background, and abilities.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

Dr. Ratio’s leaked character model, Path, and other details in Honkai Star Rail

Upcoming character road map (Image via X/@Inimahsr2)

As shown in the roadmap, Dr. Ratio is expected to appear in Honkai Star Rail 1.6, which will be released in early 2024. He was previously speculated to be a 5-star character from the Erudition Path. However, recent leaks have claimed that he treads on the Hunt Path to join as a dedicated DPS in the Imaginary element.

The link above shows the rendered model of Dr. Ratio. With that, players now have a general idea of his in-game visuals, thanks to the collaborative efforts of credible sources, Blednaya and yarik.

It appears that he will have a unique blue-and-white aesthetic with a hair prop. Aside from his outfit, his character design loosely resembles Jing Yuan.

Stepleaks also shared a few lines from Dr. Ratio, where he introduced himself as a scholar and teacher of the Intelligentsia Guild and one of the Mediocres. Apparently, Dr. Ratio wears headgear that isolates him from his five senses, allowing him to think without interference.

Dr. Ratio’s leaked abilities in Honkai Star Rail

The following list outlines all the speculated abilities of Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail:

Skill : Inflicts Imaginary DMG on an enemy, and the Skill gets enhanced when they are debuffed.

: Inflicts Imaginary DMG on an enemy, and the Skill gets enhanced when they are debuffed. Ultimate : Deals Imaginary DMG on an enemy and additional DMG for every debuff applied to them.

: Deals Imaginary DMG on an enemy and additional DMG for every debuff applied to them. Talent : Gains a random buff whenever Dr. Ratio launches a Basic ATK or Skill. It increases either ATK, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, or SPD for three stacks.

: Gains a random buff whenever Dr. Ratio launches a Basic ATK or Skill. It increases either ATK, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, or SPD for three stacks. Technique: Deploys a field, taunting all surrounding enemies. reduces the SPD of all the opponents within the area for two turns.

Keep in mind that the specified movesets of Dr. Ratio might not be the final version since all the information has been collected from third-party sources. Hence, they are subject to change at any given time unless HoYoverse makes it official.