Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at new 5-star character, Dr. Ratio

The highly anticipated Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update has finally been released, setting up the patch for exciting events and character debuts. While the community is engaged with the new content, leakers share details about some upcoming units. Recent leaks from HSR_stuff have hinted at the element and Path of Dr. Ratio, a new 5-star character expected to release in the future patch.

This article will break down everything about the new 5-star character, including his speculated abilities and team roles.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.

What are Dr. Ratio’s Path, element, and team roles in Honkai Star Rail?

HSR_stuff1 @Inima__1 To remember;



Dr. Ratio!



Rarity: 5-stars

Path: The Hunt

Element: Imaginary



Misha



Rarity: 4-stars

Path: The Destruction

According to the recent tweet from HSR_stuff, Dr. Ratio is an upcoming 5-star character that will be added to Honkai Star Rail's Imaginary roster. Several leak sources have previously claimed him as an Erudition unit.

However, new information has hinted at his association with the Hunt Path. Similar to other Hunt characters, he will likely excel at single-target DMG to take the spot of a dedicated DPS across various team compositions.

What are the expected abilities of Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail?

The list below outlines the rumored movesets for Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail. It is worth noting that the information is subject to change since HoYoverse has yet to make an official announcement regarding the character.

Skill : Deals Imaginary DMG to an enemy, which gets buffed when debuffed.

: Deals Imaginary DMG to an enemy, which gets buffed when debuffed. Ultimate : Unleashes Imaginary DMG on a target and deals additional damage for every debuff applied to them.

: Unleashes Imaginary DMG on a target and deals additional damage for every debuff applied to them. Talent : Obtains a random buff for three turns after using a basic ATK or Skill. The effect increases ATK, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, or SPD for three stacks.

: Obtains a random buff for three turns after using a basic ATK or Skill. The effect increases ATK, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, or SPD for three stacks. Technique: Creates a special field, taunting every nearby enemy. Opponents within its area will be afflicted with reduced SPD for two turns.

Leaked appearance of Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail

A credible leak source, Blednaya, has rendered Dr. Ratio’s character model based on his data-mined information. He seems to have similarities with Jing Yuan regarding physique and facial expression. In addition, he wears a unique outfit with a white and blue color palette.

That said, no information is available regarding Dr. Ratio’s release date as of now.