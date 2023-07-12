Who is Jing Yuan in Honkai Star Rail? Origins and more explained

As one of the prominent gacha titles, Honkai Star Rail has excellent characters with fascinating personalities and backgrounds. Among them, Jing Yuan is one of the 5-star units that has captivated fans with his distinctive gameplay and powerful backstory. In addition, he follows the Erudition Path to access strong movesets, enabling him to be a staple DPS unit in the title.

This article will take a closer look at Jing Yuan’s origin and explore every element of his Lightning abilities. He possesses an interesting follow-up attack mechanic, his primary damage source.

What is the origin of Jing Yuan in Honkai Star Rail?

Jing Yuan from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The Xianzhou Alliance's Cloud Knights consist of seven Arbiter-Generals, with Jing Yuan being one of them, which puts him in a powerful position in the faction. He also serves as one of the Six Charioteers of the Xianzhou Luofu.

While Jing Yuan appears lazy, he has held the position for centuries due to his great wisdom and attention to routine measures. None of his peers could occupy the post as long as he did. Moreover, he prefers to be preventive instead of corrective, which led to his success as a general in Honkai Star Rail.

Despite appearing as a hologram during the Xianzhou Luofu questline, he has been scrupulous during crysis. Under his meticulous management, the faction has enjoyed years of tranquility.

At a young age, Jing Yuan was trained to be a Cloud Knight by Jingliu, a renowned sword master. However, she later got consumed by the heinous curse before escaping the Starskiff Haven. She continued to threaten the alliance until Jing Yuan defeated her in a fierce battle.

The Honkai Star Rail’s Animated Short: A Flash showcased the entire duel between the two powerful entities.

What are Jing Yuan’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail?

Jing Yuan’s abilities are simple yet powerful throughout a battle, as he treads on the Erudition path to unleash massive AoE attacks. His Basic ATK, Skill, and Ultimate inflict a Lightning DMG that can quickly debilitate grouped enemies.

Image featuring Lightning Lord (Image via HoYoverse)

However, he can also tackle single-target bosses and elite opponents thanks to his Lightning Lord, which serves as a separate entity. During combat, the persona appears in a separate turn order and launches massive follow-up damage based on the number of stacks Jing Yuan has accumulated.

The Lightning Lord, serving as Jing Yuan’s primary source of damage, is mostly single-target since it locks onto a random opponent. It also scales on his overall attribute and caps out at ten stacks, generated every time the general uses his Skill or Ultimate.

