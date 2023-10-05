The Erudition characters in Honkai Star Rail are heavily geared to flourish as DPS or sub-DPS units in various end-game activities. While the title offers a wide roster of damage dealers, the characters from the Erudition Path specialize in tackling multiple enemies during combat using AoE abilities. However, HoYoverse has yet to expand the line-up, which contains a limited number of units.

This article ranks the Erudition characters in Honkai Star Rail in a tier list based on their overall pull value in version 1.4. It is worth noting that players might get different results for each of them based on their build and team setup.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Tier list of every Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Erudition character

Erudition character tier list for Honkai Star Rail 1.4 (Image via HoYoverse and Tiermaker)

The tier list above shows the ranking of all Erudition characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.4. They have been arranged based on their combat efficiency, without any Eidolon for fair judgment. It is worth noting that placing a unit in the low tier does not undermine their potential by any means.

SS tier

Jing Yuan is the only SS-tier Erudition character in version 1.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

The top of the tier list belongs to individuals who flourish in their designated team roles. Since Erudition characters are designed to be DPS units, the ones with the highest damage output secure the spot.

Jing Yuan has been on the SS tier for quite some time now, and this remains the same in Honkai Star Rail 1.4. His damage potential is unparalleled, as he has access to both single-target and AoE attacks granted by the Lightning Lord.

Jing Yuan unleashes massive Lightning damage, taking advantage of various buffs in the process. He also boasts a perfect follow-up attack playstyle that can take advantage of a lot of enhancements and buffs.

S tier

Himeko and Serval deserve to be in the S tier (Image via HoYoverse)

The S-tier characters are slightly behind Jing Yuan in terms of combat efficiency but serve as his best alternative when in a sought-after team composition.

Here are the Erudition characters that require decent gear investment to shine during combat:

Himeko

Serval

Serval, in particular, can surpass Jing Yuan at max Eidolon as it increases her DMG to shock enemies. Additionally, she has excellent traces and balanced abilities, which positively affect her pull value on Honkai Star Rail.

A tier

Qingque and Herta belong to the A tier (Image via HoYoverse)

The A-tier units can be a bit underwhelming to use for one of two reasons. Either their abilities have low multipliers, or their kit has some form of limitation.

Listed below are the remaining characters from the Erudition Path.

Herta

Qingque

Like Serval, Qingque has a lot of potential locked behind her Eidolons. In fact, she is one of the best DPS in Honkai Star Rail once her Eidolons are maxed out.

In contrast, Herta possesses an excellent moveset but lacks in the damage department.