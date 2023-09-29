Honkai Star Rail healer tier list: Best characters and pull values

As a prominent live service title, Honkai Star Rail offers an ever-expanding roster of unique characters for various team roles. Likewise, players have access to a few different healers in the game that specialize in keeping other characters alive during battle. Thus, they are essential members of any end-game setup, given that most of the hardcore activities contain powerful enemies that can inflict fatal blows.

With that, Trailblazers are likely to wonder about the best healers to build in the current meta. Hence, in this article, we have arranged them in a tier list based on their overall pull values.

Note: This list is subjective, and the ranking reflects the author’s opinions.

Tier list of every healer in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail healer tier list (Image via HoYoverse)

The tier list above shows the ranking of all the healers in Honkai Star Rail. Their performance without any Eidolon has been taken into consideration for fair judgment, as players may not have access to multiple copies.

However, the results are likely to vary depending on their build and team setup.

SS tier

Luocha is the best healer in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The top of the tier list is reserved for healers that are highly functional across various setups. They usually offer strong HP regeneration and can solo-sustain an entire team during challenging battles.

As of writing, Luocha is the only healer who deserves to be on the SS tier. He has access to powerful restorative abilities, which mostly activate automatically, enabling him to offer clutch healing after an ally takes a fatal blow.

Coupled with his ability to dispel a buff from the enemy, he stands out as the best Abundance unit to use in the current meta. Luocha can also remove a negative effect from allies, further extending his combat efficiency.

S tier

Bailu and Lynx are powerful enough to be S tier healers (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail healers in the S tier also offer sufficient healing to their team. However, they require a bit more investment in terms of gears to reach their peak potential.

The following characters serve as the next best alternative to Luocha:

Bailu

Lynx

Both Bailu and Lynx have significant pull values, especially for those looking to clear the Memory of Chaos. The second team could really use either of them to survive the enemy onslaught, especially at higher stages where the opponent’s damage is set to maximum.

While Bailu offers a bit more healing to the team, Lynx can dispel a debuff from all allies using her Ultimate.

A tier

Natasha performs better with higher Eidolons (Image via HoYoverse)

The A-tier healers have been overshadowed by the others on the list in terms of healing output. However, they have the potential to grow stronger with higher Eidolons.

Currently, Natasha is the only Abundance unit that is a bit underwhelming to use in Honkai Star Rail. She started off on a strong note as an accessible healer, but this changed after the release of Lynx in version 1.3.

That said, Natasha is still usable in various situations, and most players are likely to have her built as she is one of the 4-star characters launched with the title’s global release.