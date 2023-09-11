5-star character tier list for Honkai Star Rail 1.3

5-star characters in Honkai Star Rail are some of the most coveted individuals who are capable of setting the combat meta. With an arsenal of powerful abilities, these premium characters are capable of bulldozing enemies and often stand out over their 4-star counterparts. Hence, players save up their resources to summon these limited characters to build powerful team compositions.

The latest (Version 1.3) update rolled out Imbibitor Lunae, holding Fu Xuan back for the second banner phase. The former is one of the most powerful in the title and has set a benchmark for upcoming 5-star characters.

In this article, we have arranged Lunae and other characters of his stature into a tier list based on their overall pull value and combat potential.

Note: This list is subjective and the ranking reflects the author’s opinions.

Tier list of every 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

5-star character tier list for version 1.3 (Image via HoYoverse and Tiermaker)

The image above shows the arrangement of all 5-star characters across the SS, S, and A tiers based on their performance in v1.3 of Honkai Star Rail. Their ranking has been presented for educational purposes and does not render any of them useless, even if they are placed at the bottom of the tier list.

We have also included both variants of Trailblazers in the arrangement, where the one from the Fire element is represented by the female protagonist, leaving Physical for the male character.

The following sections outline the reasons behind their placements.

SS tier

Imbibitor Lunae is the best 5-star character in version 1.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

These top-tier units in Honkai Star Rail have complete control over the current meta as they possess powerful abilities to use in battle. Due to their superior combat efficiency, they shine across a variety of team setups.

Here is a list of 5-star units that have the highest pull value as of version 1.3:

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Kafka

Luocha

Silver Wolf

Even among the SS-tier characters, Imbibitor Lunae is in a league of its own, since he has the highest damage output out of all the DPS units in the game. He can launch both single-target and AoE attacks in the battle thanks to his Destruction Path.

S tier

Gepard deserves to be on the S tier in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

When it comes to 5-star characters, there is little difference between the power levels of S-tier and SS-tier ones. Having noted that, the following S-tier units are equally capable of clearing end-game activities with a bit more investment in terms of Relics and Light Cones:

Blade

Bronya

Seele

Gepard

Bailu

Both Blade and Seele are excellent substitutes for Lunae, capable of unleashing massive damage output with the right team setup.

Moreover, Gepard is by far one of the best tanks in the title and can protect the entire team with his shields.

A tier

Clara remains in the A tier for her hybrid moveset (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail characters in the A tier will be overshadowed by the ones at the top of the chart in most situations. That said, this does not necessarily make them unusable. You just need to invest more resources into their gear to improve their value in combat.

Listed below are 5-star characters that are likely to feel a little underwhelming to use in version 1.3:

Yanqing

Jing Yuan

Clara

Welt

Fire Trailblazer

Himeko

Physical Trailblazer

Interestingly, Clara has sufficient damage to be deemed a strong DPS unit. However, her hybrid moveset and counterattack mechanics hold her back from hitting peak potential as a 5-star character.