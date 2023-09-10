5 best teams for Simulated Universe Swarm Disaster (Difficulty 5) in Honkai Star Rail

The latest Honkai Star Rail update rolled out Swarm Disaster as an exclusive DLC to the Simulated Universe, which sets a new height of challenging content in the title. The collaborative efforts of Herta, Ruan Mei, Screwllum, and Stephen have provided a massive overhaul to the existing simulation, thanks to HoYoverse's introduction of unique gameplay elements and mechanics.

Moreover, they have added a new enemy, True Stings, who serves as one of the toughest final bosses in the game. Many players are likely to struggle against the menacing bug, especially at difficulty level five. Hence, the community is wondering about some of the concrete teams to use in the Swarm Disaster.

This article lists the five best setups to use in the new simulation’s highest difficulty, Honkai Star Rail.

What are the five best teams for difficulty five of Simulated Universe Swarm Disaster in Honkai Star Rail?

1. Imbibitor Lunae hypercarry team

Image showing the standard hypercarry setup for Lunae (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is arguably the strongest DPS in the game. Hence, it should be no surprise that his hypercarry team is a top contender for clearing the Swarm Disaster in Honkai Star Rail.

Besides the High Vidyadhara, it includes Tingyun as the primary buffer, as she can provide energy recharge while increasing Dan Feng's ATK and DMG stats. By pairing her with Yukong, you can extend Lunae’s DMG output by a significant amount to easily take down True Stings.

For the final spot, equip Luocha, since his powerful healing ability can sustain the entire team.

2. Seele hypercarry team

Seele can inflict massive damage on True Stings in a hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

The Seele hypercarry team dominates much of the end-game content in Honkai Star Rail, and the Swarm Disaster is no exception. She is an exceptionally strong single-target DPS that can nuke down True Stings with some help from various buffers.

The most prominent of them is Bronya, as she can basically provide Seele with some extra turns during combat and increase her CRIT DMG. Combined with Seele’s ability to take an extra turn after each kill, the duo can launch consistent attacks that will quickly debilitate the enemies in the simulation.

Use Silver Wolf and Luocha in the remaining slots to add some extra strength to the setup. While the former weakens enemies with her debuffs, the latter can keep the entire team alive with his restorative abilities.

3. Imbibitor Lunae optimal team

Lunae's optimal team is the safest option to use in Honkai Star Rail's Swarm Disaster (Image via HoYoverse)

Imbibitor Lunae’s second team is much more optimized in terms of both offensive and defensive potential. It includes Tingyun for increasing Dan Feng's damage output and maintaining consistency in the battle with her array of buffs.

Now, use Gepard to add more sustenance to the team, as his shields can protect the entire squad from incoming attacks. In addition, use Luocha for his massive healing application to complete the setup.

Since Lunae has a high damage output, he will be able to take down enemies and bosses as long as he is alive on the battlefield.

4. F2P team

Image showing an F2P team for the Simulated Universe (Image via HoYoverse)

An F2P team for difficulty five of Honkai Star Rail’s Swarm Disaster includes Qingque as a primary DPS. She can unleash great AoE Quantum DMG to maul grouped-up enemies, including the Lesser Stings spawned by the final boss.

That said, use Yukong to increase Qingque’s CRIT DMG, which enables her to inflict some extra damage. She will also require support from Fire Trailblazer’s shields to stay protected during combat.

Currently, Natasha is the only accessible healer in the title, so this F2P setup will benefit from her restorative ability.

5. Mono-Ice team

Use the mono-Ice team with the Remembrance Path (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail’s mono-Ice team can surprisingly clear all the challenges of the Swarm Disaster, including the final boss. It consists of Yanqing as the primary DPS and Pela as a debuffer.

In the third spot, use Gepard for his shields, which will serve as the only means of sustenance since there are no healers in this setup. You must also equip Silver Wolf to inflict Ice weakness on enemies.

It is important to use the Path of Remembrance with this niche setup to constantly freeze the enemies until you finally defeat them.