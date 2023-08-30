Best F2P teams for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai Star Rail

The Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update is now live, featuring Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae as the 5-star character on the limited warp. The current Vidyadhara High Elder joins the Imaginary roster as a coveted DPS unit with access to a robust moveset. In fact, he can launch both single-target and AoE (Area of Effect) attacks during combat, thanks to his association with the Destruction Path.

Lunae has access to quite a few premium and accessible team compositions. Those summoning the 5-star unit can also pair him with a myriad of characters that unleash his hypercarry potential.

This article explores some of the best free-to-play setups for Imbibitor Lunae, which can be used by most newcomers and non-frugal players.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

What are the best F2P teams for Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai Star Rail?

Imbibitor Lunae is one of the best hypercarry characters in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, Imbibitor Luane performs best as a hypercarry unit since his abilities have massive damage multipliers. Hence, his team requires characters that enhance his overall gameplay by providing sufficient buffs and other necessary attributes.

Honkai Star Rail has a handful of accessible units to use in his F2P setup. Moreover, Tinyun and Natasha are his staple companions as they flourish in their respective team roles.

Tingyun and Natasha are a staple for the F2P Imbibitor Lunae teams (Image via HoYoverse)

Tinyun is a highly Skill-Point-neutral individual who helps Lunae use his enhanced basic ATK, which consumes a lot of these points. She can also provide Energy Recharge while boosting his damage output.

As of writing, Natasha is the only accessible healer in Honkai Star Rail. Hence, she is required to sustain the entire team during combat.

Here are a few variations of Imbibitor Lunae’s F2P teams that use the specified accessible characters, along with a few others.

Imbibitor Lunae + Yukong + Tingyun + Natasha

Dan Heng IL's F2P hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

To maximize Imibibitor Lunae’s hypercarry potential, use both Yukong and Tingyun together. The Helm Master, in particular, provides massive ATK boosts and CRIT stats, which increase his damage output and consistency.

Coupled with Natasha’s healing, the entire composition is set to tackle any end-game content of Honkai Star Rail.

Imbibitor Lunae + Tingyun + Pela + Natasha

Image showing characters from the second F2P hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

This team is identical to the previous hypercarry setup as it features the same characters except Pela.

Pela substitutes Yukong as a debuffer capable of reducing the enemy's defenses. She allows the High Elder to wreak havoc with his unhindered Imaginary DMG, given that the opponent becomes more vulnerable to his attack.

Imbibitor Lunae + Tingyun + March 7th + Natasha

A balanced F2P team for the High Elder (Image via HoYoverse)

For a more balanced team, you need to dial down on the buffer and use March 7th instead for some extra protection. Although Imbibitor Lunae flourishes as a glass cannon, it is best to use a shield to keep him protected from incoming attacks.

Much of Honkai Star Rail's challenging content boasts powerful enemies that can nuke the entire team. In that case, both March 7th and Natasha can protect the 5-star character from a fatal blow.