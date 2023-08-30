Honkai Star Rail Imbibitor Lunae Guide: Best Light Cones, Relics, and Traces

Imbibitor Lunae makes his first appearance as a playable character in Honkai Star Rail 1.3. Dan Heng's upgrade comes with a huge power creep in Destruction Path, as his self-sustaining and damage-boosting capability surpasses that of almost every other DPS character in the game. Anyone new to the HoYoverse's turn-based title or veterans missing out on a good Imaginary unit should think about getting him.

The following article lists all of Imbibitor Lunae's abilities, and traces to prioritize, alongside the best Light Cones and Relics. Thankfully, players looking to get him should be able to build with complete F2P gear pieces. It should also be noted that Imbibitor Lunae Dan Heng is Honkai Star Rail's very first upgrade from a standard tier character, a pattern similar to other HoYoverse games such as Honkai Impact 3rd.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Imbibitor Lunae ability summary in Honkai Star Rail

Imbibitor Lunae's abilities work differently when compared to his peers. While almost every other Destruction character can deal substantial amounts of damage on multiple enemies, Imbibitor Lunae can take it up a notch and phase himself through three different forms.

The following is a summary of Imbibitor Lunae's abilities, including all buffs and passives:

Basic attacks: Three versions by activating the skill. The first version will deal damage to a single target. The second version will attack with a 3-hit combo on one enemy. The third version performs a 5-hit combo on an enemy, and deals damage to adjacent targets with the fourth hit.

Three versions by activating the skill. The first version will deal damage to a single target. The second version will attack with a 3-hit combo on one enemy. The third version performs a 5-hit combo on an enemy, and deals damage to adjacent targets with the fourth hit. Skill: As mentioned, Imbibitor Lunae's basic attack can be enhanced by tapping his skill multiple times. One-time enhancement grants Transcendence, while two and three times activating the skill will grant Divine Spear and Fulgurant Leap. A stack of "Outroar" can be gained in Divine Spear and Fulgurant Leap form. The stack can increase critical damage for 4 stacks.

As mentioned, Imbibitor Lunae's basic attack can be enhanced by tapping his skill multiple times. One-time enhancement grants Transcendence, while two and three times activating the skill will grant Divine Spear and Fulgurant Leap. A stack of "Outroar" can be gained in Divine Spear and Fulgurant Leap form. The stack can increase critical damage for 4 stacks. Burst: Deals damage to single and multiple targets, obtaining 2 "Squama Sacrosancta" which are equivalent to skill points.

Deals damage to single and multiple targets, obtaining 2 "Squama Sacrosancta" which are equivalent to skill points. Passive talent: Grants one stack of damage buff to Dan Heng after hits on enemies, stacking up to six times.

Jolt Anew, ATK stat, and Imaginary DMG are some of the Traces stat that need to be prioritized.

Imbibitor Lunae recommended Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail

Expand Tweet

Brighter than the Sun is the signature Light Cone for Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai Star Rail, increasing the wearer's crit rate and ATK stat. Something Irreplaceable and On the Fall of Aeon are great 5-star F2P options in the game, alongside "Nowhere to Run" 4-star.

Imbibitor Lunae recommended Relics and planar ornaments in Honkai Star Rail

Wasterlander of Banditry Desert (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Regarding the best relic set for Imbibitor Lunae, the Wastelander of Banditry Desert will increase his crit potential and Imaginary damage output with 4-set. For planar ornaments, getting the Rutilant Arena is recommended from Simulated World 7.