3 best Light Cones for Luocha in Honkai Star Rail: F2P build recommendations

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail banner features Luocha, the Imaginary 5-star unit that uses his consummate medical skills to rescue allies during combat. The character can access an assortment of restorative abilities, which can be enhanced by employing his signature Light Cone. Players can also build him with F2P gear, thanks to his Abundance path.

This article lists the best F2P Light Cones that can be used to build Luocha and push his overall potential to the limit.

Disclaimer: Gear stats mentioned are based on official in-game data. Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

What are the best F2P Light Cones to build Luocha in Honkai Star Rail?

1) Shared Feelings

Shared Feeling Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

As a 4-star Light Cone, Shared Feelings is an excellent F2P pick for Luocha, as it increases his Outgoing Healing by 10%. It also generates two energy points every time the wearer uses their Skill.

The specified passive is extremely neutral and can be used by any healer in Honkai Star Rail. On that note, players will use Luocha’s Skill quite often to heal other characters, frequently triggering the energy regeneration effect.

For this reason, the character will be able to build up his Ultimate more frequently. The ability cleanses enemies and deals Imaginary DMG in AoE, serving as a strong asset during combat.

Luocha is an extremely F2P-friendly unit that will continue to be stronger with a higher level of Superimpose on the Light Cone. At maximum enhancement, it will double his Outgoing Healing and Energy Regeneration.

2) Post-Op Conversation

Post-Op Conversation Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The Post-Op Conservation is a terrific 4-star gacha option for Luocha and a slight upgrade over the Shared Feeling Light Cone. It amplifies the wearer's Outgoing Healing by a whopping 12% after casting their Ultimate. It also actively increases their Energy Regeneration by eight percent.

Since players use an Ultimate before casting other abilities, the Imaginary healer will be able to use the passive effectively to provide increased healing from his Skill.

Although his Ultimate lacks a restorative feature, it can dispel opponents, stripping them of their active buffs. The ability also grants him an Abyss Flower stack, which he can use to deploy a healing field.

Thus, Luocha can use the Energy Regeneration passive to his advantage. Trailblazers can use the Post-Op Conservation to build the character as a heal bot in Honkai Star Rail.

3) Quid Pro Quo

The best Light Cone for Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

The Quid Pro Quo is arguably the best F2P Light Cone for Luocha due to a couple of reasons. Firstly, it provides an eight percent energy recharge to a randomly chosen ally with less than 50% energy at the beginning of the wearer’s turn.

The passive is extremely effective during combat, especially when using a character with high energy requirements in the team, such as Yanqing and Jing Yuan. It will basically enable them to use their Ultimate more frequently by mitigating their energy needs.

Secondly, it is a 4-star option that is also purchasable from the Light Cone Manifest shop in Forgotten Halls in exchange for 200x Lucent Afterglow. Thus, players can easily Superimpose it at max level and utilize its enhanced effects to generate a total of 16% energy at the beginning of their turn.

Overall, the Quid Pro Quo adds an extra energy regeneration ability on top of Luocha's healing and dispel move sets, allowing players to build him as the ultimate support unit in Honkai Star Rail.

