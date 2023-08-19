Top 5-star characters that need to be balanced in Honkai Star Rail version 1.3

Honkai Star Rail version 1.3 is just around the corner, and the game is about to bolster its ever-increasing roster. Various characters excel in their field, with some dominating the game's meta as they are exceptionally overpowered. Most of them can single-handedly defeat the elite enemies and bosses sprinkled throughout the game.

This article lists five characters that need to be balanced in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 1.3.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion.

Blade, Jing Yuan, Seele, and others need to be balanced in version 1.3 of Honkai Star Rail

5) Luocha

Luocha is a foreign trader wielding the Imaginary element and treading the Abundance path. In version 1.1 Galactic Roaming, Luocha got his first limited-time banner with a boosted drop rate. He excels at healing his allies on the battlefield.

Luocha's skill restores one of his ally's HP, while his ultimate removes a buff and deals Imaginary damage to all enemies on the battlefield. Whenever he uses his skill or ultimate, he gains a stack of Abyss Flower. When it reaches two stacks, Luocha deploys a field against all enemies, which heals his allies whenever they hit the target.

With his healing capabilities, Luocha can single-handedly keep his allies alive and must be balanced. His team is guaranteed to succeed on the battlefield, as he is also considered the best healer of Honkai Star Rail.

4) Seele

The key member of the Wildfire faction, Seele, wields the Quantum element and follows the Hunt path specializing in single-target damage. Since her release, she has dominated the meta.

Seele's kit consists of a skill that increases her SPD stat for two turns while dealing Quantum damage to a single enemy. Similarly, her ultimate also inflicts Quantum damage. Her passive ability grants her an additional turn upon defeating an enemy.

Seele has been dominating the game's meta for a while and definitely needs to be balanced in the upcoming version of Honkai Star Rail.

3) Kafka

One of the Stellaron Hunters Duo, Kafka is the latest addition to the Honkai Star Rail character roster. She wields the Lightning element and follows the Nihility path specializing in dealing DoT(damage over time) damage.

Kafka's kit is relatively simple and consists of a skill that deals Lightning damage to two enemies adjacent to each other. Her ultimate, upon activation, deals Lightning damage to all enemies on the battlefield with a chance of them getting afflicted with Shock for two turns. Her passive talent allows her to launch a follow-up attack when a single ally hits a foe with a basic move.

Kafka is a phenomenal character with massive damage-dealing abilities and needs to be balanced in Honkai Star Rail version 1.3.

2) Blade

The other half of the Stellaron Hunters Duo, Blade, is one of the newest Honkai Star Rail characters. Treading on the Destruction path, he wields the Wind element and specializes in dealing damage to multiple enemies at once on the battlefield.

Blade's kit revolves around inflicting wind damage on his opposition. His skill consumes HP and enhances his basic attack for three turns. Meanwhile, his ultimate deals Wind damage to all adversaries on the battlefield.

Whenever Blade receives a hit or consumes his HP, he gains a stack of charge. When this stack reaches the maximum, it allows his passive talent to activate and launch a follow-up attack on all enemies.

It will soon be necessary to balance Blade as he can single-handedly clear most end-game activities and defeat foes in a flash.

1) Jing Yuan

Jing Yuan is the general of Xianzhou Luofu's Cloud Knights. He follows the Erudition path and wields the Lightning element. Thanks to the former, he excels in dealing AoE (Area of Effect) damage to his adversaries.

His kit is fairly simple, with both of his abilities inflicting Lightning damage on all enemies on the battlefield. Jing Yuan's damage-dealing potential comes from his passive talent, which summons a Lightning-Lord that deals Lightning damage to three adjacent enemies.

Capable of vaporizing opposition without breaking a sweat, he is one of the most overpowered characters in Honkai Star Rail and must be balanced.