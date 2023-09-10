4-star character tier list for Honkai Star Rail 1.3

Honkai Star Rail has shaped into a popular gacha title featuring a wide roster of characters possessing unique abilities. With both accessible and limited units to choose from, players can deploy various intricate team setups in the battle. Although 4-star characters are often overlooked, they can be the backbone of many setups by extending their powerful movesets.

This article arranges all available 4-star units in version 1.3 into a tier list based on their performance in the current meta. We have created the ranking strictly for educational purposes and under no circumstances claim any of them to be worthless.

Note: This list is subjective, and the ranking reflects the author’s opinions.

Tier list of every 4-star character in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

4-star character tier list for version 1.3 (Image via HoYoverse and Tiermaker)

All the 4-star characters in Honkai Star Rail have been showcased in the tier list above. Their overall combat efficiency at Eidolon Zero has been taken into consideration for fair judgment as it heavily influences their gameplay.

Hence, many 4-star units that are solely dependent on higher Eidolons to be viable are likely to be at the bottom of the tier list.

Here is a general overview of the reasons behind their placement.

SS tier

Pela is one of the strongest 4-star units as of version 1.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

SS-tier characters have a flawless kit, allowing them to excel at whichever team role they are dedicated to. Moreover, they boast a flexible playstyle that allows you to use them across various setups.

Listed below are the most powerful 4-stars in Honkai Star Rail 1.3:

Tingyun

Pela

Natasha

All the specified individuals have access to perfect abilities to deploy in battle. Tingyun and Pela are excellent for extending a team's offensive strength.

In contrast, Natasha is the only accessible healer as of version 1.3’s first phase, which automatically puts her at SS tier, given that every setup requires someone to patch up the damage taken during combat.

S tier

Both Sushang and Dan Heng deserve to be on the S-tier (Image via HoYoverse)

Only the good substitutes for powerful characters in Honkai Star Rail deserve to be in the S-tier. Although these units might not deliver an impeccable performance, they are still worth building to clear various challenges in the absence of the best candidate.

Here are all the 4-stars that fit the description:

Asta

March 7th

Serval

Sushang

Dan Heng

Hook

Sampo

The S-tier contains quite a few characters, which shows that HoYoverse has dispatched an excellent roster of 4-stars in their latest title.

A tier

Luka is a strong 4-star character for niche teams (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, A-tier characters are usually the ones that grow stronger with more Eidolons. However, players might not have access to multiple copies of them, hindering their ranking.

The following 4-star characters in Honkai Star Rail can be somewhat underwhelming to use:

Luka

Yukong

Qingque

Arlan

Herta

Luka, in particular, is one of the newest entries in the game that can only be used on Kafka’s team. Despite that, he is a strong character with potential, and the same applies to Yukong and Qingque.