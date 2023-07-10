Who is Natasha in Honkai Star Rail? Origins and more explained

Honkai Star Rail, the new turn-based gacha game, is admired amidst the Trailblazers, especially since it has a diverse set of characters. Natasha is a free-to-play character amidst them and has a rarity of four stars. She can provide support to her allies by healing them on the battlefield and increasing their survivability. Her abilities can quickly help her team clear any activities.

For the Trailblazers who are fascinated about Natasha, this article discusses who she is, her origin, and her abilities.

Who is Natasha in Honkai Star Rail?

Natasha in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Natasha is one of the doctors from the underworld city of Belobog. She is a meticulous doctor who always has a smile on her face and is popular among her patients.

In the underworld city, where medical supplies are infrequent, Natasha is one of the few the people can rely on. Even the boisterous Hook addresses her as "big sis Natasha."

Natasha’s origins explained

Natasha's splash art features childrens of Belobog (Image via HoYoverse)

Natasha’s origin and story in Honkai Star Rail lie in the underworld city of Belobog, where she used to live in an orphanage as a kid, the same orphanage where Seele, Bronya, And Hook lived in. But at an early age, she was adopted by an Overworld family, Vanessa, and Yevgeny Harrower. There, she also met her brother, Vache.

After Natasha grew up and studied at the Belobog Medical Academy, she decided to help the people in the underworld city. She then took care of the orphanage she used to live in and treated the city’s people there.

After the city got locked down by the silver mane guards, Natasha was forced to abandon her orphanage to stay alive and treat her patients. She also realized that their situation would not improve without making any moves. So with Oleg, she assembled an organization now known as Wildfire.

Natasha’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail explained

Natasha's ultimate animation (Image via HoYoverse)

In Honkai Star Rail, Natasha wields the power of Physical damage and element. She specializes in healing her allies with The Abundance as her path. Her basic attack, Behind the Kindness, deals 50% of her ATK stat as Physical damage to a single enemy.

Her skill, Love, Heal, and Choose, heals an ally for 7% of her maximum health with an additional 70 HP. It heals the same ally for 4.8% of Natasha’s max health at the beginning of each turn for two turns. Lastly, her ultimate, Gift of Rebirth, heals all of her allies for 9.2% of her max health with an additional 92 HP.

For a detailed description of Natasha's abilities and team composition, readers can check out this link.

Poll : 0 votes