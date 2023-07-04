Honkai Star Rail 1.1 Physical characters tier list

HoYoverses’ Honkai Star Rail characters are divided into two categories based on their paths and their elements. When it comes to elements, the game has seven elements, and the Physical element is one of them. The characters wielding this element excel in multiple categories, some of which are exceptional damage dealing and healing.

For the players wondering what characters to build who hail from the physical element, this tier list of physical characters will help them out.

Tier List of every playable Physical character in Honkai Star Rail version 1.1

All Physical character tier lists in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Tiermaker)

As stated before, this tier list focuses on all playable Physical characters in the current version of the game. The placements of these characters are based on their usage in various situations and teams.

Furthermore, the characters specified below from the physical elements are placed and categorized into SS, S, and A tiers.

SS-Tier

The best Physical characters stand on this tier mainly because of their ability to deal exceptional damage and their performance in the current meta of Honkai Star Rail.

Clara is an SS-Tier character (Image via HoYoverse)

Clara

Honkai Star Rail has a small set of physical characters, so Clara easily belongs in the top spot because she has the highest damage ceiling in the game. Despite excelling at physical damage, Clara is durable and can dismiss debilitating effects.

Clara shines at single-target damage due to her kit and her robot father, Svarog. Another source of her damage comes from counterattacks against her opposition, and she can destroy almost everything in the game.

S-Tier

The characters in this tier are great at what they do and can be very effective in some teams. Here are some excellent characters from this tier:

Natasha and Sushang are the S-Tier characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Natasha

Natasha is the only four-star character wielding the specified element whose abilities primarily focus on healing her allies and is also a free character. Her healing skills are impressive as the only F2P healer in Honkai Star Rail. Her potent healing abilities allow her allies to stay alive in a fight.

Sushang

On the other hand, Sushang is an impressive physical character with enormous shield-breaking potential. She has decent single-target damage output but can be skill-point hungry. Also, her turn advancement allows her to take action more frequently and can be a subject of RNG since her abilities are based on weakness breaks.

A-Tier

The characters in this tier are very situational and can be easily replaceable by any character.

The Trailblazer is an A-Tier character (Image via HoYoverse)

Trailblazer (Destruction)

The Trailblazer is the main character of Honkai Star Rail with decent physical damage. Although Trailblazer can burst down enemies at the early stages of the game, other characters can easily surpass their damage output as the game continues.

