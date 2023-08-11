Kafka is finally available as a playable character in Honkai Star Rail 1.2, and Trailblazers can acquire this unit from the current limited-time banner. The Stellaron Hunter has appeared in this game's main questline on multiple occasions, garnering quite a bit of attention from fans. With her release as a playable unit, she has quickly become a coveted 5-star unit thanks to her unique damage-over-time-based playstyle acquired from the Nihility Path.

Kafka is a versatile unit that can be paired with a myriad of characters to create intricate team compositions. This article covers a few of her prominent lineups that you can use to clear any challenge in version 1.2.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the best teams for Kafka in Honkai Star Rail 1.2?

1) Hypercarry team

Characters from Kafka Hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

This Hypercarry Kafka team is a prime example of her versatility, as it showcases how her raw damage output can rival some super strong DPS units in Honkai Star Rail. With a proper build and support, she can score massive Lightning DMG on enemies.

Employ Silver Wolf to bind the entire team together. Kafka's debuffs, including DEF reduction and Weakness implants, allow her to shred through the opponent’s health bar.

For support, use Bronya, as she can constantly provide extra turns to the Stellaron Hunter. In addition, the massive ATK and CRIT DMG boost from her Ultimate benefits this entire team.

Since Kafka and Bronya require a lot of Skill Points to use, you will need Luocha as a healer to mitigate the issue, as most of his restorative abilities have automatic activation.

2) DoT team

The staple Kafka DoT team to use in battle (Image via HoYoverse)

This entry should not come as a surprise, as Kafka was designed to extend DoT mechanics. She serves as a catalyst for this effect, boosting its impact on enemies during combat.

This setup will be incomplete without Sampo and Luka, as they are prominent DoT enablers in Honkai Star Rail. They can riddle opponents with Wind Shear and Bleed, respectively, to cut down their HP bar with passive damage.

Luka can also act as a debuffer, as he can increase a target's DMG received for a few turns. Coupled with Luocha’s healing, the team will have a healthy balance of offensive and defensive strength.

3) Mono-elemental team

Kafka replaces Jing Yuan in a mono-Lightning team in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Kafka can be the frontrunner for a mono-Lightning lineup in Honkai Star Rail, replacing Jing Yuan in every aspect. She has great AoE potential, along with burst damage, to take down multiple enemies during combat.

As always, no mono-elemental team is complete without Silver Wolf. She can implant Lightning Weakness on enemies, allowing Kafka and others to easily crack their Toughness Bar.

Tingyun and Bailu are the final additions to this lineup, belonging to the same element as its other members. The former provides an assortment of buffs to the DPS. And Bailu sustains the team during combat using her restorative abilities.

4) Optimal team

Characters from an optimal Kafka team as of version 1.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

An optimal Kafka team requires a blend of support and DoT characters to maximize her combat performance. This will balance her flexible playstyle and prepare the team to tackle any end-game challenges in Honkai Star Rail 1.2.

While Sampo is the perfect candidate to enable DoT, Tingyun provides energy regeneration and an ATK boost to help her maintain a consistent damage output.

Lastly, use Luocha's restorative ability to keep the entire team alive during battle.

5) F2P team

One of the best F2P team of version 1.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Kafka is among the few 5-star DPS that flourishes in an F2P team. Her seamless DoT-based playstyle has no major requirements, and you can pair her with any accessible character.

For starters, use Asta's support ability to boost the ATK and SPD of this entire team. Her Fire application can also break shields and inflict DoT, which can greatly benefit Kafka. Additionally, Serval can use some extra Shock effects, amplifying the damage output of this lineup.

Natasha should be in this team's fourth spot as the only accessible healer in Honkai Star Rail as of version 1.2.