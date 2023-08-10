Best E0 Kafka teams in Honkai Star Rail: Hypercarry and F2P team comps

Kafka is a phenomenal character of The Nihility Path that can work as a great hypercarry for F2P Honkai Star Rail players. Note that E0 means you have no Eidolons on her. However, you could have some of those upgrades on certain other 4-star units within her ideal team comps. That said, that won't be necessary to see some success with this new character.

Most of the following teams will feature a couple of F2P suggestions. This is because not every F2P player would have Luocha, but they would have Natasha. Some hypercarry comps will also be discussed. The full list of recommended teams can be seen in the next section of this article.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Best Honkai Star Rail teams for E0 Kafka

Here is a list of potential team comps to consider using alongside Kafka in Honkai Star Rail in no particular order:

Sampo or Luka or Serval + Tingyun or Asta + any healer (Luocha, Bailu, or Natasha): Sampo and Luka are the best DOT characters, while Serval is passable since she's a free unit. Tingyun and Asta both provide ATK buffs to Kafka, which she greatly appreciates. Any healer would be useful for healing, although Luocha is arguably the best of the three.

Sampo or Luka or Serval + Tingyun or Asta + any shielder — Gepard, March 7th, or Trailblazer (Preservation): This comp is virtually identical to the last one, except you may wish to have a shielder in your team as opposed to a healer. Gepard is the best shielder in Honkai Star Rail, but March 7th and Trailblazer (Preservation) are also decent F2P options worth considering

Sampo or Luka or Serval + Silver Wolf or Pela + Any healer or shielder: If you want to go down a more hypercarry route, Silver Wolf is the best support option. Pela is a F2P choice some players may wish to consider. You can use any healer or shielder mentioned in the previous two team comps in this one's fourth slot.

Tingyun + Asta + Any healer or shielder: Another hypercarry suggestion that can work well since both Tingyun and Asta can buff Kafka.

Note that the above team suggestions only feature characters currently present in Honkai Star Rail. For example, future units like Black Swan may have synergy in these compositions, but she isn't available at the time of writing.

Gameplay example

This video shows an example of how effective a non-DOT-focused Kafka team can be in Honkai Star Rail. Note that there could be more examples of viable comps than the ones listed above. After all, this article primarily focused on data available within a day of this highly anticipated character's release date.

At the very least, every team suggested in this guide should be relevant to Honkai Star Rail's current meta and other upcoming updates. Note that Kafka can only be pulled while her banner is up, so anybody who hasn't gotten her yet may wish to try and obtain this unit as soon as possible.

Her damage output is exceptionally high when used in good teams.

