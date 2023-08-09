How to play Luka in Honkai Star Rail: Skill, Ultimate, and gameplay explained

Luka has finally been released as a playable 4-star unit in the second banner phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.2. The cage fighter’s debut was highly anticipated by the community since he treads on the Nihility Path to introduce a unique DoT (Damage over time)-based playstyle in the Physical roster. However, players have to be mindful of the character's abilities to maximize his potential as a damage dealer or sub-DPS unit across various team compositions.

This article takes a closer look at Luka’s abilities and gameplay to outline the best ways to play the character and set him up to tackle any end-game activities.

What are Luka’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail?

All of Luka's abilities deal single-target damage (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a quick glimpse of Luka’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail to help you analyze his gameplay:

Basic ATK : Launches a standard Physical DMG on enemies.

: Launches a standard Physical DMG on enemies. Enhanced Basic ATK : Consumes two Fighting Will stacks to unleash a three-hit punch, followed by an uppercut to a single target.

: Consumes two Fighting Will stacks to unleash a three-hit punch, followed by an uppercut to a single target. Skill : Luka launches an ATK to a single enemy that has a 100% base chance to apply Bleed. Under the effect, the target will receive Physical DOT based on their max HP.

: Luka launches an ATK to a single enemy that has a 100% base chance to apply Bleed. Under the effect, the target will receive Physical DOT based on their max HP. Ultimate : Gains two Fighting Will stacks and deals Physical DMG to an enemy, debuffing them for three turns. The target will take increased damage from all sources.

: Gains two Fighting Will stacks and deals Physical DMG to an enemy, debuffing them for three turns. The target will take increased damage from all sources. Talent : Generates Fighting Will from all of his abilities, stacking up to four times. It further enhances his Basic ATK, which triggers an instance of damage on a bleeding target.

: Generates Fighting Will from all of his abilities, stacking up to four times. It further enhances his Basic ATK, which triggers an instance of damage on a bleeding target. Technique: Gains an additional stack and attacks a random enemy-inflicted Bleed status.

How to play Luka in Honkai Star Rail

Luka is one of the flexible characters in Honkai Star Rail that can be used as a DPS or a sub-DPS in a team composition. Since his Skill and Ultimate primarily target a single enemy, you must prioritize a target to utilize the extended effects of the abilities.

In a DPS build, maintaining Luka’s Fighting Will is the key to maximizing his damage output, as it sends his basic attack into overdrive. Coupled with his consistent Physical DoT application, he can quickly inflict Weakness Break and strike down enemies with ease. ‘

That said, his Talent comes in clutch during combat as it allows him to obtain his signature stacks from every aspect of his moveset.

Image showing Luka's sub-DPS team (Image via HoYoverse)

When it comes to Luka’s sub-DPS playstyle, you need to employ his Bleed status to extend his contribution to other DoT-based characters, such as Kafka. Her damage output gets further boosted thanks to his debuff, which increases damage received by enemies.

Ideally, engage with Luka’s Ultimate to trigger the weakening effect on a priority target, followed by attacks from other allies. With the right build, he should be able to maintain his damage output and help out his entire team.