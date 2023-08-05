Best teams to tackle endgame content in Honkai Star Rail as of August 2023

Honkai Star Rail has undergone a few meta changes with the release of new characters in every patch. Likewise, the debut of Blade in version 1.2 has had a substantial influence on the endgame team compositions for August 2023. He has quickly become one of the most sought-after individuals, as his near-perfect abilities are strong enough to take down the most powerful foes in battle.

That said, the title currently offers a wide catalog of characters, which can be used to dispatch various team compositions to tackle the challenging content.

This article outlines some of the best setups to build to clear all the endgame content as of August 2023.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

What are the best Honkai Star Rail endgame teams as of August 2023?

1) Blade+ Bronya+ Silver Wolf+ Luocha

All characters from Blade's hypercarry team for the endgame content (Image via HoYoverse)

Blade is arguably the strongest DPS in Honkai Star Rail as of August 2023, and it should be no surprise to see him shine on an endgame team. His entire moveset is geared to inflict AoE Wind DMG, which scales mostly on his HP. Coupled with a terrifying self-healing ability, he excels as a self-sufficient damage dealer in battle.

Both Bronya and Silver Wolf serve as his best support in the game. While the former employs different buffs to amplify his damage, the latter reduces the enemy's defense, making them vulnerable to his attack. Thus, they are used together to maximize Blade's DPS potential.

Lastly, Luocha is required for the team as his massive restorative ability and auto-heals can sustain them in the endgame battle.

2) Jing Yuan+ Silver Wolf+ Tinyun+ Bailu

Characters comprising the mono-Lightning setup for endgame contents (Image via HoYoverse)

Quite a few enemies across various Memories of Chaos and Simulated Universe stages share a weakness for the Lightning element. Hence, Jing Yuan continues to be one of the best picks to clear the specified content. His mono-elemental setup is exceptionally strong to take down both multiple opponents and single targets.

However, the backbone of the setup is Silver Wolf, as she can implant the Lightning weakness on enemies that do not have it by default. Her debuff weakens bosses, enabling Jing Yuan to unleash massive DMG on them.

It seems like HoYoverse has designed Tinyun to be the general’s best buffer in Honkai Star Rail. She can provide ATK, DMG boost, and energy regeneration, which are extremely helpful to his overall kit.

The mono-Lightning team is incomplete without Bailu, as she is the only healer from the element as of August 2023.

3) Seele+ Tingyun+ Silver Wolf+ Luocha

Seele hypercarry setup can easily clear the endgame content as of August 2023 (Image via HoYoverse)

Seele has been a top-tier DPS unit ever since her release on Honkai Star Rail. She is a powerful hypercarry that can utilize multiple buffs to unload massive damage. Although her abilities deal single-target damage, she can take down multiple enemies thanks to her passive, which resets her turn when she defeats an opponent.

Once again, Tingun’s buffs can greatly benefit the 5-star unit, allowing her to maintain a consistent damage output in battle. Combined with Silver Wolf’s DEF reduction, Seele can clear any endgame content as of this month.

Finally, Luocha completes the setup as the best healer in Honkai Star Rail as of writing.