Honkai Star Rail Luka build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics, and Traces

Aside from Kafka, the Honkai Star Rail's second phase in 1.2 will also host another Nihility powerhouse called Luka. However, unlike the Stellaron Hunter, the brawler from Belobog is a 4-star, giving players an increased chance to obtain him from the same banner. Luka deals Physical damage to his enemies, as most of his abilities are tied to inflicting bleeding on targets.

The following article lists everything you need to know about the Belobog brawler, his abilities, preferred Light Cones, relics, and planar ornaments. As mentioned, Luka is a 4-star character. Hence he has a higher chance of getting a rerun as a rate-up character than Kafka in the future banners.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How do Luka's abilities work in Honkai Star Rail?

To summarize Luka's abilities as a brawler and debuffer in Honkai Star Rail, the following points should help:

Basic ATK: Deals physical damage and has two versions based on the "Fighting Will" stack.

Skill: Inflicts physical DoT (bleed) on enemies, as it will last for multiple turns.

Ultimate: Receives "Fighting Will" stack and deals increased damage to enemies for multiple turns.

Passive: Casting basic ATK or skill will grant Luke the "Fighting Will" stack. Having two stacks will enhance Luka's basic ATK, inflicting increased bleed DoT.

Luka basic attack (Image via HoYoverse)

Luka's technique has a 100% chance of inflicting a bleed status on enemies at the start of the battle. Investing in Effect Hit Rate and ATK is recommended in terms of traces.

What are the best Light Cones for Luka in Honkai Star Rail?

The "In the Name of the World" is the best Light Cone to have on Luka in Honkai Star Rail. While this isn't by any means his signature Light Cone, Luka's kit can synergize well with any gear that can increase the wearer's damage and Effect Hit Rate.

Resolution Shines as Pearls of Sweat (Image via HoYoverse)

Additionally, "Resolution Shines as Pearls of Sweat" can inflict extra "Ensnared" debuff on a target, reducing their DEF for 1 turn. Lastly, the "Eyes of the Prey" is recommended for increased bleed DoT damage as well, alongside Effect Hit Rate. Similar to many characters, Luka's bleed application chance will also depend on his break effect.

What are the best relics and planar ornaments for Luka in Honkai Star Rail?

The best relics to have for Luka include the "Champion of the Streetwise Boxing," increasing the wearer's physical attack, as well as their total damage for the rest of the battle up to five stacks. The name of the relic set piece is also quite appropriate for someone like Luka.

Champion of Streetwise Boxing (Image via HoYoverse)

As for planar ornaments, the Talia: Kingdom of Banditry can be lethal, as an increased Break Effect will mean more Bleed damage.