Honkai Star Rail 1.2: Blade's signature Light Cone and 4-stars in banner

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update is scheduled for a global release tomorrow, featuring Blade as the playable 5-star character in the first phase. His signature Light Cone will also be available with a boosted drop rate throughout his banner duration in the Brilliant Fixation event. In a recent tweet, HoYoverse shared details about the limited-time Light Cone banner and its featured 4-stars.

This article explores Blade’s signature option and everything about the Brilliant Fixation warp for the first phase of version 1.2.

Disclaimer: Gear stats mentioned are based on official in-game data.

What are the Light Cones available in Brilliant Fixation event in Honkai Star Rail 1.2?

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail



■ Event Duration

After the Version 1.2 update ends – 2023/08/09 11:59:00(server time)



During the Brilliant Fixation event, Trailblazers can use Star Rail Special Passes… Brilliant Fixation: Boosted Drop Rate for the Limited 5-Star Light Cone, The Unreachable Side (Destruction)■ Event DurationAfter the Version 1.2 update ends – 2023/08/09 11:59:00(server time)During the Brilliant Fixation event, Trailblazers can use Star Rail Special Passes… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

A total of four Light Cones are featured with a boosted drop rate in the upcoming Brilliant Fixation event in Honkai Star Rail. The list includes Blade’s signature option, The Unreachable Side, which increases the wearer’s HP and ATK by 16% each. It also amplifies their damage when attacking by 30% and their follow-up ATK by another 30%.

The following list contains details about the 4-star Light Cones on the banner:

A Secret Vow (The Destruction): Increases the wearer’s DMG dealt by 20% and increases their damage by an extra 20% on opponents with a higher HP percentage than the wearer.

(The Destruction): Increases the wearer’s DMG dealt by 20% and increases their damage by an extra 20% on opponents with a higher HP percentage than the wearer. Shared Feeling (The Abundance): The passive increases the wearer's Outgoing Healing by 10%. They also regenerate 2 Energy for all allies whenever they use their Skill.

(The Abundance): The passive increases the wearer's Outgoing Healing by 10%. They also regenerate 2 Energy for all allies whenever they use their Skill. Swordplay (The Hunt): The wearer’s DMG deal increases by 8% on an enemy each time they hit the target, stacking up to five times. The effect grants a total 40% damage boost, which gets dispelled whenever the wearer switches targets.

All the above Light Cones will be available in the Stellar Warp event in Honkai Star Rail except Blade’s signature option, which is available until August 9, 2023, at 11:59 AM server time.

It is worth noting that the guaranteed 5-star pity system on the Brilliant Fixation event is transferred from one warp to the next. The total wishes made are calculated separately for different banners without affecting each other.

The version 1.2 update is expected to roll out worldwide on July 19, 2023, at 11 AM (UTC+8) across all PC, Android, and iOS platforms.