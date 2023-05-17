Best Light Cones and Relics for Tingyun in Honkai Star Rail 

Tingyun has finally arrived as a rate-up character in Honkai Star Rail's limited banner, and everyone has significantly greater chances of acquiring her. Her rate-up will be active for the next 20 days until v1.1 goes live, giving everyone much time to pick one of the best-supporting units in the current versions.

The entire community would likely be interested in building to her full potential, as her kits can pretty much help a DPS character deal increased damage and get their ultimate back after multiple hits. This article lists every option available for Tingyun as a supporting character, including rare and free items.

Disclaimer: The gear stats mentioned in this article are based on the official in-game descriptions.

List of viable Light Cones and Relic combinations for Tingyun in Honkai Star Rail

1) Top 4 recommended Light Cones for Tingyun

But the Battle isn't Over (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The best 5-star Light Cone for Tingyun is "But the Battle Isn't Over," available via either the Gacha banner or the Starlight Exchange shop for free.

Here's what its in-game perk description states at Superimposition I:

"Increases the wearer's Energy Regeneration Rate by 10% and regenerates 1 Skill Point when the wearer uses their Ultimate on an ally. This effect can be triggered after every 2 uses of the wearer's Ultimate. When the wearer uses their Skill, the next ally taking action (except the wearer) deals 30% more DMG for 1 turn(s)."

The following 4-star Light Cones are some great choices for Tingyun as well:

Light Cone names Stats at Superimposition I Source Planetary Rendezvous Upon battle entry, if an ally deals the same DMG Type as the wearer, DMG dealt increases by 12%. Gacha banners Past and Future When the wearer uses their Skill, then the next ally taking action (except the wearer) deals 16% increased DMG for 1 turn(s) Forgotten Halls shop or Gacha banners Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds At the start of the battle and whenever the wearer's turn begins, one of the following effects is applied randomly: All allies' ATK increases by 10%, all allies' CRIT DMG increases by 12%, or all allies' Energy Regeneration Rate increases by 6%. The applied effect cannot be identical to the last effect applied and will replace the previous effect. The applied effect will be removed when the wearer has been knocked down. Effects of a similar type cannot be stacked. Nameless Glory Level 30 reward

2) Best Relic combinations suitable for Tingyun

The best Relic 4-set for Tingyun is the Band of the Sizzling Thunder, located within the Cloudford region of XIanzhou Loufu. Given below are the perks involved with both the 2-pc and 4-pc set of Sizzling Thunder, according to the in-game description:

2-pc buff: Increases Lightning DMG by 10%.

Increases Lightning DMG by 10%. 4-pc buff: When the wearer uses their Skill, increases the wearer's ATK by 20% for 1 turn(s).

Band of the Sizzling Thunder (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

For Planar Ornaments, the 2-piece Fleet of the Ageless should do the trick, available from Simulated Universe World 3. It grants the following buff to its wearer and everyone in the party:

2-pc buff: Increases the wearer's Max HP by 12%. When the wearer's SPD reaches 120 or higher, all allies' ATK increases by 8%.

Fleet of the Ageless buff (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

All the stats that can roll within the Planar Sphere include HP, ATK, DEF, and damage boosts on every element. For the Link Rope, players will find Break Effect, Energy Regeneration Rate, HP, ATK, and DEF.

3) Best team compositions

Since Tingyun's kit allows her to increase an ally's energy regeneration and damage, she can be paired with any DPS unit in the game. Hence, some of the following listed teams might help players clear out endgame content easily:

High-rarity: Selee, Tingyun, Bailu, and Bronya.

Selee, Tingyun, Bailu, and Bronya. F2P: Dan Heng, Tingyun, March 7th, Natasha.

Dan Heng, Tingyun, March 7th, Natasha. Achievable but not F2P: Sushang, Gepard, Tingyun, Natasha.

High-rarity teams for utilizing Tingyun (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

It is important to have Tingyun's SPD the highest among other members of the team, as it can be found as a main stat within the boots. Subsidiary stats on all relic pieces can include the SPD stat as well.

