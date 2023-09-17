Should you pull Lynx in Honkai Star Rail? Pull value and team role explained

Lynx is set to be an upcoming Honkai Star Rail character that will be featured on the Fu Xuan banner in the second phase of version 1.3. The third Landau sibling will join the Quantum roster as a 4-star unit that has access to powerful restorative abilities thanks to her association with the Abundance Path. Due to this, she is expected to secure the position as an accessible healer in the game, directly competing against Natasha.

With Lynx’s influence in the future meta somewhat unknown, players are likely to wonder whether she is worth summoning in the upcoming banner. Moreover, resources are limited in the title, to begin with, which implies that saving the precious Stellar Jades for better units is a natural priority.

Hence, this article dives deep into Lynx’s team role and movesets to determine her pull value in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Lynx’s team role and abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Lynx has been heavily designed to excel in a healer role across various team compositions. Her damage will be significantly lowered given that you build her with maximum HP on all her gear to boost her HP regeneration capability. However, her ability to cleanse the entire team mid-combat separates her from the rest of the Abundance units.

Lynx specializes in healing her entire team (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are Lynx’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail and everything she has to offer during battle:

Basic ATK : Deals Quantum DMG on a target based on her max HP.

: Deals Quantum DMG on a target based on her max HP. Skill : Activates Survival Response on an ally, which increases their health by a portion of Lynx's max HP. If the selected ally belongs to either Destruction or Preservation Path, their chances of getting targeted will increase. The effect lasts for two turns, restoring the character's HP.

: Activates Survival Response on an ally, which increases their health by a portion of Lynx's max HP. If the selected ally belongs to either Destruction or Preservation Path, their chances of getting targeted will increase. The effect lasts for two turns, restoring the character's HP. Ultimate : Dispels a debuff from all allies and immediately restores their health.

: Dispels a debuff from all allies and immediately restores their health. Talent : Lynx’s Skill or Ultimate generates continuous healing for a selected teammate for two turns. When the ally has an active Survival Response effect, her continuous healing effect is further enhanced.

: Lynx’s Skill or Ultimate generates continuous healing for a selected teammate for two turns. When the ally has an active Survival Response effect, her continuous healing effect is further enhanced. Technique: Applies her continuous healing effect on all allies for two turns at the beginning of the next battle.

Both Blade and Clara have excellent synergy with Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Ideally, you would want to use Lynx's Skill whenever her ally has a critical HP. The extended restorative effect should keep them alive for consecutive turns. Someone like Blade and Clara will greatly benefit from this ability, as it increases their taunt value, helping them secure more counterattacks during combat.

Should you summon Lynx in Honkai Star Rail?

Lynx is worth pulling in version 1.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Considering all of Lynx’s abilities and combat potential, we recommend summoning her from the upcoming Fu Xuan banner. For those using Blade in particular, she is a must-pull as her HP boost will greatly increase his overall damage output.

Besides that, no other character in Honkai Star Rail has access to a team-wide cleanse like she has. Thus, her value across the Simulated Universe and other end-game content skyrockets since there are enemies that can riddle your characters with nasty debuffs.

All in all, Lynx will be a powerful character for various teams as long as you build her properly.