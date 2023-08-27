Honkai Star Rail Lynx build guide: Best Relics, Light Cones, traces, and stats to prioritize

The second phase of the Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update features Lynx as the brand-new 4-star unit from the Quantum element. The youngest Landau sibling is set to be one of the most coveted characters in the game, as she will be an accessible healer in the title after Natasha. She treads the Abundance Path to unleash massive restorative and cleansing abilities on her allies during battle.

Lynx is an important character to build, especially for accounts that lack proper healers for their second team. Hence, getting to know about the optimal gear and upgrades she needs is essential to unleash her true potential.

Follow on to learn the best Relics, Light Cones, and traces to prioritize to build Lynx as an ultimate support.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

What are the best Relics for Lynx in Honkai Star Rail?

Passerby of Wandering Cloud is the best four-piece Relic set for Lynx. (Image via HoYoverse)

Lynx will require a proper Relic set to provide sufficient healing during combat. Her best option is the four-piece Passerby of Wandering Cloud, which increases Outgoing Healing by 10%. It further generates one Skill Point at the beginning of the battle, which will aid the entire team.

However, for some extra healing, you can also use the two-piece Longevous Disciple paired with Passerby of Wandering Cloud. The former will increase HP, improving her entire kit that scales to her maximum health.

Image showing the best Planar Ornament for Lynx. (Image via HoYoverse)

Regarding Planar Ornament, use Fleet of the Ageless, as it provides 12% HP. It further increases all allies' ATK by 8% when her SPD is set to 120 or higher.

Make sure to prioritize HP on her Relic pieces to improve her scaling and equip an energy Regeneration rope on her ornament to quickly recharge her Ultimate.

What are the best Light Cones for Lynx in Honkai Star Rail?

Time Waits for No One is Lynx's best Light Cone. (Image via HoYoverse)

Time Waits for No One is arguably Lynx’s best Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail as it increases her HP by 18% and Outgoing Healing by 12%. It further records the amount of healing to unleash 36% of it as damage on any of the targeted enemies after an ally launches an attack. Note that the additional damage is not affected by any buff.

For the 4-star option, you can either choose between Post-Op Conversation or Shared Feeling. Both the Light Cone provide Outgoing Healing and Energy Regeneration.

Best traces to prioritize for Lynx in Honkai Star Rail

Lynx uses her Ultimate to heal her entire team (Image via HoYoverse)

You need to prioritize all her traces, excluding her Basic ATK to send her healing potential into overdrive. The following list outlines all of Lynx's abilities that serve as her primary source of support:

Skill : Heals an ally and increases their Max HP. If the character belongs to the Path of Destruction or Preservation, it further boosts their chances of being attacked by an enemy.

: Heals an ally and increases their Max HP. If the character belongs to the Path of Destruction or Preservation, it further boosts their chances of being attacked by an enemy. Ultimate : Dispels a debuff from all allies and restores their health based on Lynx’s max HP.

: Dispels a debuff from all allies and restores their health based on Lynx’s max HP. Talent: Her Skill and Ultimate applies continuous healing to an ally, further regenerating their HP at the beginning of each turn. The effect provides extra healing, which scales with her max health.

This concludes everything you need to push Lynx’s potential as a 4-star healer in Honkai Star Rail.