Honkai Star Rail Fu Xuan light cones guide: Best 5-stars, 4-stars, and 3-star options

Fu Xuan is lined up to release in the second banner phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.3, and she will be the first limited 5-star unit from the Preservation Path. The Master Diviner is set out to be a coveted character that will introduce a unique tank-based playstyle across various team compositions. Luckily for those summoning her, she has access to various Light Cones catering to her protective abilities.

This article compiles the best 5-star, 4-star, and 3-star Light Cones to use on Fu Xuan to build her as an ultimate support in Honkai Star Rail.

Best 5-star Light Cones for Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail

1) She Already Shut Her Eyes

She Already Shut Her Eyes Light Cone as shown in version 1.3 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

She Already Shut Her Eyes is Fu Xuan’s signature Light Cone, designed to improve every aspect of her abilities in Honkai Star Rail. Hence, it is her best-in-slot option that will push her tanking potential to the limit.

The gear increases her Max HP and Energy Regeneration Rate. It also damages her DMG dealt for two turns whenever her health is reduced.

Additionally, the Light Cone restores the HP of all allies based on the HP difference with their max health. It transforms Fu Xuan into a healer, enabling her to be a solo support unit in the battle.

2) Texture of Memories

Texture of Memories Light Cone is available in Herta Store (Image via HoYoverse)

For an F2P Fu Xuan build, the Texture of Memories from the Herta store is her best pick in Honkai Star Rail. The Effect Res increase from the Light Cone improves her resistance to some of the annoying debuffs from the enemies.

It also generates a barrier based on her max HP, which actually works in her favor given that she cannot generate a shield of her own.

Fu Xuan can further sustain herself in the battle as the passive also decreases her DMG received when the barrier is active.

Best 4-star Light Cones for Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail

1) We Are Wildfire

We Are Wildfire is the best 4-star Light Cone for Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Under the 4-star category, We Are Wildfire stands out as her best option as it decreases the damage dealt to all allies for a whopping 5-turns. At the same time, it restores the HP of all allies based on the difference between their current and maximum HP.

It is obvious that the passive benefits her entire team at the beginning of the battle, which can be extremely useful in the Simulated Universe where Trailblazers are engaged in constant combat.

Moreover, a higher Superimpose level on the Light Cone will significantly improve her performance in a team setup.

2) Landau's Choice

Landau's Choice is a great 4-star alternative for Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Landau’s choice is another great, accessible option to build Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail. It increases her chance of being targeted by an enemy, distracting them from attacking other allies.

Since players will likely build her with a high HP stat, she can easily absorb the damage, keeping everyone safe on her team.

The passive also reduces her damage taken whenever she is targeted, which will add to her survival.

Best 3-star Light Cones for Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail

Defense and Pioneering are the best 3-star Light Cones for Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Luckily for newcomers, Fu Xuan has a couple of good 3-star Light Cones to choose from.

They can pick either Defense or Pioneering as their early-game option before shifting to the 4-star or 5-star options.

Defense restores her HP whenever she uses her Ultimate, and Pioneering regenerates a portion of her health every time she inflicts a weakness break.