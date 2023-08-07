The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update will bring two new 5-star characters - Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan. Of particular interest between these two units is Fu Xuan, who has grown in popularity ever since her reveal during the Xianzhou Luofu campaign.

A recent leak from user hsr_stuff2 has detailed a list of changes to her kit in the current beta of Honkai Star Rail 1.3, which will be discussed below.

All changes to Fu Xuan’s kit in the Honkai Star Rail 1.3 beta

A screenshot of the Tweet is provided for reference

The leak, from Twitter user hsr_stuff2 (Inimahsr2), details the following changes to Fu Xuan’s kit in Honkai Star Rail 1.3 and is based on information from an individual named CroiX:

HP raised from 1319 to 1474.

ATK lowered from 505 to 465.

DEF raised from 463 to 606.

Speed reduced from 105 to 100.

Her first Eidolon (Cycle of Life and Death) now increases her Crit DMG from 25% to 30%.

Her fourth Eidolon (Propitious Star) regenerates 5 Energy instead of 8.

Fu Xuan’s Skill (Astronomical Wonder) is set at a value of 65%, from its initial value of 70%.

Her Ultimate ability has been nerfed to deal damage based on 100% of her HP (instead of 135% in the previous beta) at Level 10.

Her Talent (After Woe Comes Weal) has been buffed to 18% from a base value of 12% at Level 10.

The Trace (Dun Xua Divination) heals allies by 5% of her maximum HP + 80 points when casting Ultimate. This value was at 5% of the maximum HP + 133 points.

These changes are sure to cause a mixed reaction from the playerbase. On the one hand, the nerfs are pretty disappointing, but her buffs to HP and first Eidolon are welcome - given that she scales damage off her maximum HP. These stats are based on a Level 80 Fu Xuan.

It should be kept in mind that the information presented above is sourced from unofficial sources and does not represent the final version. As such, predicting Fu Xuan’s performance and endgame viability is challenging until her official release in Honkai Star Rail 1.3.