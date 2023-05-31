"Just knock some NukaColas and vodkas, you'll be fine": Honkai Star Rail community reacts as player finds shocking Death Stranding Easter egg

The Honkai Star Rail community stumbled upon a shocking Easter egg after Reddit user hiero_1 posted an image of the Mini-Neutron Bomb on the game’s subreddit. It is a collectible that can be dug out from a pile of delivery boxes in the Central Starskiff Haven of the Xianzhou Luofu. Moreover, it directly references the small nuclear bomb that was part of a timed mission from the infamous Death Stranding title.

HoYoverse has always used humorous Easter eggs in its games to keep the player base excited, and this time, they have paid homage to Hideo Kojima’s legacy. As a result, the Reddit post has snowballed into a stream of discussion, with fans sharing reactions to the aforementioned collectible in Honkai Star Rail.

Death Stranding Easter egg in Honkai Star Rail receives massive reaction on Reddit

Honkai Star Rail has become one of the most popular anime-style RPG titles, boasting a massive fanbase that appreciates the game's elements. Thus, it is unlikely for the community to miss the Mini-Neutron Bomb, a thought-out Death Stranding Easter egg.

On that note, a Reddit post from hiero_1 has received countless hilarious remarks from players and fans who were quick to catch up on the humor.

The community has expressed surprise at the existence of a nuclear bomb in the video game. Moreover, the item’s description has highlighted an equally astonishing dialog.

“Maybe we can chuck it in a lake somewhere…”

However, the game does not have a lake or water body to get rid of the nuclear bomb. So, for now, players are stuck with the explosive in their inventory.

Some users have caught up with the reference, wondering if the description hints at Lake Knot City, where Death Stranding’s protagonist had to throw a bomb in a crater lake filled with tar. HoYoverse was deliberate with the information as they wanted their fans to identify the source of the Mini-Neutron Bomb.

After learning about its existence, another user wanted to blow up the Easter egg inside a cake to ruin someone's wedding, indicating how little features in Honkai Star Rail can induce a buzz in the community.

Despite classifying the bomb as a mission item, it is treated as a collectible, which is why fans have come up with some absurd use cases. Given the option, they would likely prefer to use it against a boss or discard it in outer space while traveling on the Astral Express.

That said, the community has been appreciative of the hidden Death Stranding reference in Honkai Star Rail. Additionally, HoYoverse garnered adequate positive reactions thanks to hiero_1’s Reddit post, which has drawn everyone's attention to the unusual item.

