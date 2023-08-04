Best support characters in Honkai Star Rail as of August 2023

Having support in a turn-based game is essential against any enemy, and Honkai Star Rail is no different. The title presents players with numerous supporting units, few of whom are easy to acquire, while others are locked behind the rarest Gacha drops. However, having even one supporting unit in a party of four can prove significantly beneficial for players.

This article lists the tier list of support characters in Honkai Star Rail. Readers should keep in mind that this list doesn't mean to undermine anyone's favorite unit, as even the most standard supporting characters can turn the tide of a battle.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Fire Trailblazers aren't included as they are involved with the story's progression.

Honkai Star Rail support tier list for August 2023

Support characters tier list for Honkai Star Rail (Image via Tier Maker)

This tier list contains all supporting characters that have been released until August 2023. It should be noted that lower-tier units from the list don't necessarily deem the characters useless.

Honkai Star Rail often power creeps characters, including 4-star units or standard banners, tempting players to pull for newly-released ones. Everyone should always use the characters they want since the overall gameplay model is designed around every unit in the game.

SS tier:

Yukong's official Past and Future Light Cone artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters present in the SS tier include the absolute best of all, in terms of supporting their allies with healing and DPS buffing. While some of them are tied to Gacha, others are very easy to obtain in the game.

The characters present in the top-tier rank are as follows:

Luocha: Deemed the best healer currently in the game (v1.2).

Deemed the best healer currently in the game (v1.2). Silver Wolf: Can inflict weakness on enemies based on ally elements.

Can inflict weakness on enemies based on ally elements. Tingyun: Damage buffer and energy regenerator.

Damage buffer and energy regenerator. Yukong: Increases ally's critical rate, damage, and ATK stat. Powerful single-target burst damage.

Yukong can be redeemed for free in v1.2, allowing everyone to utilize the powerful fox lady in their team compositions.

S tier:

Bailu (Image via HoYoverse)

While the S tier does not include the most powerful characters in Honkai Star Rail, the units can still prove their worth effortlessly.

Here is a list of all characters and reasons why they are on this list:

Pela: Best DEF-shredding character in the game.

Best DEF-shredding character in the game. Gepard: Best shielder in the game.

Best shielder in the game. Bailu: Only character to revive allies.

Only character to revive allies. Asta: Decent toughness break and ATK booster.

Decent toughness break and ATK booster. Bronya: ATK and Crit booster. Ranked lower than Yukong due to the latter's accessibility. Both can be considered equally powerful.

ATK and Crit booster. Ranked lower than Yukong due to the latter's accessibility. Both can be considered equally powerful. Sampo: Best DoT enabler in the game.

S-tier characters can outshine SS units, given they have the perfect stats and signature Light Cones equipped. However, even with the F2P gear pieces, they are enough to clear out any content in the game.

A tier:

Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

The A-tier supporting units have been placed in such low grades solely due to the power-creep factor in Honkai Star Rail. While both March 7th and Natasha are considered to be powerful starting units, players will replace them immediately with characters such as Gepard and Bailu.

Hence, building March 7th and Natasha for the toughest challenges will require a fair amount of investment, something that should be done on their S-rank counterparts.