5 best teams for Simulated Universe Swarm Disaster (Difficulty 2) in Honkai Star Rail

The latest Honkai Star Rail update has officially added Swarm Disaster to their roster of challenging end-game content. Curated by Herta, Ruan Mei, Screwllum, and Stephen, the DLC stands out as a fresh take on their existing simulation as it introduces quite a few unique gameplay mechanics. With True Stings as the final boss, the domain is expanded over five difficulty levels, requiring players to use powerful setups to take down each of them.

In this article, we have listed the best teams you can use to tackle Swarm Disaster Difficulty 2 in particular.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the best teams for Swarm Disaster Difficulty 2 in Honkai Star Rail?

1) Seele and Blade team

Pair Seele with Blade to build a powerful team for Swarm Disaster (Image via HoYoverse)

The Seele and Blade team is one of the most powerful compositions in Honkai Star Rail. Both 5-star figures excel at their respective team roles, with the former being a single-target DPS. The latter boasts Skill Point-neutral gameplay and delivers an excellent AoE wind DMG that can easily defeat grouped-up enemies in Swarm Disaster Difficulty 2.

Silver Wolf is the prime support for this squad, as she can implant Wind Weakness and lower the enemies' defense. Paired with Luocha’s healing, the entire setup should be able to survive the domain.

2) Imbibitor Lunae hypercarry team

Imbibitor Lunae is a strong DPS to use in a hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Imbibitor Lunae remains the strongest DPS in Honkai Star Rail, and he can only reach his peak potential in a hypercarry setup. Besides him, this team includes both Tingyun and Bronya as his dedicated support units.

They can bolster his damage output by a mile using their powerful buffing abilities. Tingyun can even provide energy regeneration, which recharges his Ultimate quickly during combat.

Lastly, use Luocha as the solo healer to keep the team alive in the second difficulty level of the new simulation.

3) Clara optimal team

Every character for an optimal Clara team (Image via HoYoverse)

Clara is a powerful contender to use across various end-game activities in Honkai Star Rail, and the Swarm Disaster is no exception. She specializes in counterattacks to deliver most of her damage and can effectively use Tingyun’s ATK buff to her advantage.

In addition, apply March 7th’s shield to Clara, which boosts her chances of delivering a hit and lubricates her counter mechanics. It also protects her from incoming attacks, extending her survivability in the battle.

Speaking of surviving, use Bailu’s powerful healing ability to keep the entire team alive throughout the simulation.

4) Qingque hypercarry team

Image showing the best Qingque team in Honkai Star Rail

Although Qingque is a 4-star unit in Honkai Star Rail, she can be a powerful DPS when you max out her Eidolons. She has access to powerful AoE Quantum DMG that can quickly debilitate True Stings, as the menacing bug shares weaknesses with her element.

In a hypercarry team, pair Qingque with Tingyun and Bronya to maximize her combat efficiency. Both of them specialize in providing an array of buffs that will help her bulldoze all the stages of Swarm Disaster Difficulty 2.

Again, Luocha completes the setup by providing sustenance via his powerful restorative movesets.

5) Kafka DoT team

Image showing the standard Kafka DoT team

As of writing, Kafka’s DoT team in Honkai Star Rail dominates the Simulated Universe and can easily clear its new DLC without breaking a sweat. As the name suggests, the setup employs the damage-over-time effect as the primary source of DPS and includes Sampo as the second enabler beside the 5-star.

For the third spot, use Luka to inflict Bleed on the enemies and reduce their defense, enabling others on the team to deal some additional damage to them.

Finally, use Luocha as the healer to bind the entire setup.